Danica Patrick Has Liberals Seeing Red With These MAGA Pictures

Nasty liberal race fans – what a breed! – are throwing the red flag on Danica Patrick this week after our girl lit a fire under their arses with a MAGA photo dump from last weekend's Indy 500.

Whew. What a way to start a Thursday, huh?! Are we ready to roll today, or WHAT?

For those who missed it, Danica and the Fox crew spent all week in Indy covering the second-biggest race of the year. That's right, I said it. Daytona is still No. 1 in my book. Deal with it. I don't care.

Anyway, Patrick's return to the Indy broadcast had social media all over the place. Some loved it. Others acted like it was Hitler returning from the dead to call an automobile race. No real in between, which was shocking for today's society. We're usually so flexible!

Now, I thought we were through all of that and safely onto the other side. Danica made her Indy/Fox debut, the race was a good one, ratings were through the roof and everyone seemed happy.

Until yesterday, of course, when Patrick uncorked an Instagram photo dump from the weekend that was basically just a fun little game of ‘how many MAGA pictures can I stuff into one post?’

And the Libs ate it up!

The Libs hate America, until they see Danica Patrick in a MAGA hat on Memorial Day

First off, playing golf inside Indy is a bucket list item for me. Sounds amazing. Should I somehow make an hole-in-one whilst doing so, I'd be able to knock off two BL items, although that seems unlikely.

Anyway, there's obviously a ton going on with this post. Danica golfing at Brickyard Crossing, on Memorial Day weekend, with her mom, while rocking a giant MAGA hat, surely wasn't going to go unnoticed.

The Libs watch these things like HAWKS, especially on Instagram. The second their spidey-senses start tingling, it's game over.

Let's check out some of the comments while we're already here:

That hat destroys so much awesomeness that you have accomplished.

What’s up with the klan cap?

Didn’t know they could turn toilet paper into a hat…

That hat was made in China.

Unfollowing.

Make America great again by playing golf. I'm sure that is what they died for. Just don't post dumb shit at a sacrifice holiday.

Very disappointed Danica..No longer a fan.

You went from Rogers to Trump.. You have bad taste..

Weird way to honor soldiers who died for America...by wearing a draft dodger and wanna be dictator's Made in China hat.

Ya see? They are PISSED right now. Love how Libs act like they all of a sudden love our soldiers and our country now that Danica wore a MAGA hat on Memorial Day weekend. They hate the USA and everything we stand for 99% of the year, but the second Danica Patrick wears a MAGA hat and thanks the men and women who served on Instagram, they all of a sudden find her disrespectful towards America.

Amazing. The left really is the best. They're the gift that keeps on giving the whole year, as Cousin Eddie would say.

Anyway, I'm obviously all in on this MAGA photo dump. Love racing, love America, love Trump, love Danica, and love pissing off the Libs.

Win-win-win-win!

Green flag from me.