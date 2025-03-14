Danica Patrick's Golf Outing Raises Questions, Hot College Coach Molly Has Our Attention & Paulina Gretzky!

They let us do it AGAIN! Dummies! While the Libs were all worried about that pesky government shutdown, they forgot to stop us from getting to another Friday.

And now? Now, it's too late. We're here. We made it. It's over. We've won yet again. Anyone tired of winning yet? Me neither! Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where hit the links with Danica Patrick, who is apparently better than me after just two years of playing, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, some hate mail to start our weekend strong, a women's college basketball coach that has the internet talking, and I'm all in on this email chain with Bill Belichick and his Gen-Z girlfriend.

All in. Love these two. What a story.

Grab you something tall, strong, and make sure you don't misgender it in the checkout line – it's time for a Friday 'Cap!

Danica and Tomi gave us something to talk about

A lot of Danica today, and a lot of anger. Sounds like a great way to end the week!

I wrote about it earlier – which you'll see in a minute – but this below-clip probably deserves some attention from the Nightcaps class. You all are a pretty damn good barometer for me, so I'm gonna present it to you and let y'all educate me – one way or the other.

Jarring stuff from our two fearless leaders. Admittedly, it's a somewhat surprising take from both, if I'm being honest. Not saying it's right or wrong … just didn't see it coming from Tomi Lahren and Danica Patrick. That's all.

The event in question, by the way, took place earlier this week, when a congressional hearing turned into chaos after McBride was called "mister" … twice.

I believe I shared that clip earlier this week, so y'all have probably seen it before. Now, with the context of what Danica and Tomi just said … where do we stand?

The internet was furious with our two girls over this take. They dragged Tomi through the mud, and Danica wasn't far behind. Not conservative enough for some. Wild, I know, but it's where we are.

Danica and Tomi say purposely ‘misgendering’ someone is unnecessary, rude, and basically just being a dick to be a dick. Pun intended, of course.

The other side – the internet – says that the time for coddling is over, and they're done bending the knee to the pronoun warriors. They bend their knee to God, and that's it!

What does this class think? You all are smart. I trust you. Let me have it … just like this firecracker who hopped in my PO box just a few hours ago!

What a week of #content!

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! No notes. Perfection. It's already hanging on my fridge. Incredible stuff from this pistol.

Love the energy on a Friday in March – and I walked the line on this one! I said I saw both sides of the argument. Here, take a look. Read it here when you have a minute later tonight while you're waiting on a pisser to open up at the dive bar down the road.

On one hand, putting up with this crap for four years is tiring. We're all exhausted. We're all maxed out. Enough is enough.

On the other hand, being a dick just to be a dick is sort of a scumbag move. Not cool.

Although, if a transgender comes at you like THIS pulling guard did at a local CVS last week, I say all damn bets are OFF.

Content time:

Carson's choice, Bill's secretary & full court press!

Another solid week from the internet. Y'all remain undefeated. Nice work. Makes my job easy.

Couple things …

1. That lunatic at the CVS drive-thru? What a sequence. Never seen someone that big move as fast as this cat did when the girl started to get out of her car. Probably a smart move. See, in that case, I think it's OK to fight fire with fire. Feel like that's reasonable.

2. The Woke Challenge? This year is gonna be an all-timer. I can't wait. The Margaret Brennan/Rachel Maddow battle in the #MeToo Region has the makings of an instant classic. It's the stuff we're gonna tell our grandkids about. And the winner is almost certainly gonna end up facing Keith Olbermann.

I think we're in for a special few weeks.

3. Dasani water is the best water, not the worst. I stand by that. We zig, they zag. Don't forget it. Hold the line!

4. Danica on the links! I remember blogging about her first golf outing two years ago, and now she's cranking out 44s on the front. Also … no gimmes? Bullshit. Everyone plays gimmies. Let's not be silly.

OK, let's rapid-fire this class into a weekend full of bad decisions. First up? Let's check in with new Miami QB, Carson Beck!

This is the good stuff right here. Inject it straight into my veins. Carson transfers from Athens to join his smokeshow girlfriend in Miami, and then takes the predictable route and (allegedly!!!) cheats on her. A tale as old as time.

It's called the South Beach Flu. Look it up. It's plagued men for generations. It's undefeated.

Heisman season incoming? Who knows? Can't wait to see where this goes.

Next? Let's go ahead and stay in the ACC for this one:

What a power move here by Bill. Please CC her on all future emails. Incredible. Honestly, though, probably a smart move by the GOAT. Did you see the subject line?

FB social media and web content.

You think Bill has time for that nonsense? No chance. He's got a job to do, and so does Jordon Hudson. You don't become First Lady of Chapel Hill overnight, you know. It takes hard work and dedication. Jordon is in the trenches now. Let's start making some #content.

Finally … let's welcome Grand Canyon head women's basketball coach, Molly Miller, to class.

Welcome, Molly!

Take us home, Paulina!

If I'm Molly, I'm taking my talents to Arizona State. Although, to be fair, that's a risky play. I grew up hearing that ASU was a party school. Don't know that we need Molly subjected to that.

And if you don't think she will be, go ahead and browse through the comments in that post. What a world.

PS: yes, she looks like Olivia Dunne. You see it. I see it. Uncanny.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good job, everyone. Be good this weekend. Get those chores done.

See you Monday.

