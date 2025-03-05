Danica Patrick Describes How To Easily Spot The Difference Between Trump And A Deranged Democrat

Donald Trump has a ton of firecrackers on his team right now, but I'd argue two of the biggest are Riley Gaines and Danica Patrick. Especially when it comes to the divisive subject (to the Dems, only) of women and sports.

You wanna trigger the Libs? Put Danica and Riley in a room together and let them COOK. Luckily for us, they did just that this week on Gaines' podcast.

Danica sat down for a long conversation with Riley that covered just about every lib-triggering topic known to man. Men in women's sports. Being red-pilled. Donald J. Trump – everyone's favorite president! All of it. It was like a Rogan podcast on steroids, and it was glorious.

Anyway, I've always found Danica Patrick interesting – mainly because I'm a NASCAR guy. She was never really loved in the sport the way she is now, which is wild given race fans ain't exactly liberal. But, Danica joined Trump's MAGA movement about a year ago, and it's been full steam ever since.

As she told Riley, it was an easy decision to make.

"He's just so human," Patrick said when the conversation turned to Trump's visit to the Daytona 500 last month. "That's what I feel like has to be prevalent in everybody's mind now. You can't fake as much as he's shown you, right?

"Even when you look at the cabinet meeting (last week), it was more like a press conference. There's seems like there's just no opportunity where he's going to get caught off guard, or when he wasn't prepared, and the only way you can do that is if you're real.

"Trump gets it. He knows it. Believes it, and he's very clear on his path."

Danica Patrick gets it

She's right, by the way. And Danica Patrick was NEVER a Trump girl until 2023, when she finally said enough was enough and became a Big R Republican.

I can remember when Danica Patrick was all in on RFK Jr., and that was well before he joined Trump's team. Like Rogan and others, she became red-pilled about a year ago, and Trump's bluntness – for better or for worse – is what brought her over to the good side.

Could you imagine Joe Biden giving 27 press conferences a day like Trump's done since Jan. 20? Come on. I mean, just look at this stat!

I mean, my God. What a stat! Frankly, I find it hard to believe Joe took that many. No shot, right? Regardless, this is what Danica Patrick is talking about.

Like him or hate him, you can't argue those numbers. And it's why folks like Danica – once on the fence – have gone full MAGA in 2025.

Well, that and the Dems behaving like children …