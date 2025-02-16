Check Out The Most Unhinged Reactions To Donald Trump Attending The Daytona 500

The woke media had plenty of time on their hands during Sunday's Daytona 500 rain delay, and they used every single minute of it to … bash Donald Trump for attending the race.

You shocked? Me neither! Oh well. More #content for us.

For those who slept through the early afternoon green flag, Trump – and his granddaughter – had the Daytona crowd roaring (sorry, Libs!) when they arrived at the track shortly before the green dropped around 2 p.m.

I wrote about it earlier, so bookmark this link and check it out when you're taking a leak later on. For those who don't wanna read it, trust me – there were exactly zero boos for the current president when the Daytona big screens showed him exiting his motorcade on pit road.

Everyone on hand was on board with Trump attending his second Daytona 500 since 2020 – and third overall. It was a cool moment, from the moment Air Force One arrived in Daytona airspace, to Trump leading the field on a parade lap before the green waved.

Of course, the wokes on the internet were in meltdown mode the whole time. Seriously, you could spend DAYS scrolling through the unhinged reactions. Frankly, I wouldn't recommend it for your sanity.

Instead, yours truly went ahead and took a peak at Elon's Twitter … and buddy, it was a WAR ZONE.

Enjoy!

These people are nothing if not predictable

My God. These people are just the WORST. That last one, specifically, really tickled my pickle. Yeah, OK. Sure thing, MeidasTouch.

Donald Trump – the same president who literally two weeks ago fixed North Carolina MONTHS after the hurricane – is ignoring everything else going on in the country.

Sure thing! Makes sense. The same guy who visited North Carolina – and California! – on the same day (something Joe Biden literally never did) has his priorities mixed up. It's incredible. It's amazing, really.

Where were all these people during Joe Biden's 47,000 vacations he took over the past four years? Crickets, right?

But Trump takes a trip to Daytona – and the Super Bowl – and he's out of line? The hypocrisy is hilarious. They're silent for years, and then BAM – they come out of hibernation when the name on the Oval Office changes.

Imagine that.

Oh well. You can't fix stupid. Trump was in Daytona for an hour, led the field to green, talked to the drivers, and then left town to head back to work. Or a tee time.

Either-or! Frankly, I'd choose the tee time. It is a Sunday, after all, and we've got a few hours to kill until the track is dry.