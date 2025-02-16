Daytona 500 Reaction To Donald Trump Confirmed What We Already Knew, And What Libs Don't Want To Admit

Well, the Daytona 500 is under a (predictable) rain delay, so … let's pass the time.

Let's see, how should we do it? Going over past Daytona 500 winners? Breaking down the radar? Drinking? Well, that last one – yes. That's an excellent way to kill time.

But the others? Eh. Boring. Been there, done that.

Instead, let's break down the crowd reaction to President Donald Trump arriving at Daytona International Speedway just before Mother Nature got in the way.

Cheers? Boos? Mixed? Hm, you tell me!

xx

Donald Trump takes over the Daytona 500

I've been to a lot of these things. Nine, to be exact. Not a ton by Big J journalist standards, but still, a decent amount. You learn a lot in nine years. You see a lot in nine years. I was a puppy when I first covered a Daytona 500. Now? I know exactly where to hide my beer in the media center!

It's a joke, of course. Allegedly.

Anyway, point is – I've seen it all here. And the reception the 100,000-plus NASCAR fans gave Donald Trump earlier today? It was electric. Don't let the wokes in the media tell you otherwise. There wasn't a boo in attendance. Not one. MAGA hats everywhere, from all different walks of life.

I ain't lying to you. I don't need to. I have the video. For those who don't wanna believe it, fine. Go ahead. But trust me on this – it was loud, it was blunt, it was … mandate-ish.

I was on top of the Fanzone in the infield when Trump entered Daytona airspace. Deafening. I was on the starting grid when he pulled up to the garage. You knew it was him without even looking up at the big screen.

I was in the infield – with the #people – when he got out of his car with his granddaughter. Electric. It didn't matter who you were. A fan. A worker. A race official. Someone pouring me another Busch Light (allegedly).

Didn't matter. And buddy – what a breath of fresh air. No division. No nonsense. No tension. Just race fans, taking it all in. Haven't seen that sort of unity at this place in a while.

Good to have it back.

Now, let's power through this rain delay and run ourselves a Daytona 500.