Cracker Barrel Makes Another Major Decision To Win America Back

Look, it's a college football Saturday. Our first in eight months. I'm not here to talk politics or anything heavy. At all. I save that stuff for business hours.

On Saturdays, we respect college football around here.

That being said, news is news – and deals are deals. And Cracker Barrel has been in the news for weeks now because they stupidly tried to change their logo. Didn't you hear?!

Luckily, they backpedaled faster than primetime Deion Sanders after about three days of some of the nastiest backlash I've ever seen. Good on them. Credit where it's due, and they made the right move.

And now, on this first Saturday morning of the fall, we all get to celebrate with BOGO Sunrise Specials!!!

Cracker Barrel knows how to win us back

Thankfully, our return policy applies to logos. There are more ways we plan to welcome you in, but let’s start with breakfast.

Buy one Sunrise Pancake Special in-store this Labor Day weekend and get one free. 8/30-9/1.

Hell yes! Nothing beats a good Sunrise Special from Cracker Barrel. As OutKick's unofficial Cracker Barrel beat writer, I can vouch for it.

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and 100% pure natural syrup with two eggs or choice of breakfast meat.

I mean, come on. I cannot think of a better way to start a big college football Saturday. This is how you right a wrong. It took Bud Light two years to figure it out. It took Cracker Barrel two weeks.

That's why I never jumped ship. I said the new logo sucked, and it did, but I also said I was never that upset about it. I was annoyed because the idea behind it was stupid (there was none), but I wasn't going to stop going to Cracker Barrel over a logo change.

I also told you it would never, ever see the light of day. And it won't.

Now, the ongoing store remodels? Those are an abomination, and something I've been concerned about for a year now. But that's a topic for another day.

For now, we give Cracker Barrel credit for A) acknowledging their screw-up, and B) feeding families across America with a great BOGO deal on the first college football weekend of the season.

Sunrise Specials all around!



