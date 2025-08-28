Cracker Barrel Makes Sudden Change To ‘Pride’ Page After Logo Rebrand Disaster

Is Cracker Barrel making a push for the least-woke breakfast restaurant in the restaurant industry?

A week after finding itself in the middle of a historic marketing firestorm when it killed off a poor old white man from its logo, Cracker Barrel is pivoting HARD against the woke mind virus that ruled the land for about the last ten years.

In what should be considered a pivotal point in restaurant history, Cracker Barrel's black-rimmed suburban mom leadership group ordered the removal of the company's diversity and inclusion page and the Alphabet Mafia flags that were on that page.

First up, here's the "Culture and Inclusion" page that was live last week when Cracker Barrel was in the middle of the logo mess.

And here is the new "Culture and Belonging" page where the Alphabet Mafia flags are no longer included.

The brand is even leaning into "The Herschel Way," which is a nod to the old white man that some logo designer decided to kill off and create this firestorm in the first place.

Instead of worrying about making every last group happy by flying their flags on a DEI page, the Cracker Barrel black-rimmed glasses brigade went back to what should be a simple message to market.

On the new page:

"Inclusive" isn't used

"Diverse" isn't used

"Pride" isn't used

Herschel is mentioned five times

On the old DEI page, Herschel was mentioned ZERO times

Is Cracker Barrel showing other brands the way to break free of the Alphabet Mafia?

"We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the company said in a statement to FOX Business. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

Are we about to see one of the greatest turnarounds in woke restaurant history?

Bringing back the old white guy from the dead and killing off the pride flags is a major statement. Now let's see what the plates of food look like.

Cracker Barrel's full redemption is too be determined.