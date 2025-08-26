Trump Weighs In On Cracker Barrel Controversy — And Fans Will Love What He Said

Trump wades into the Cracker Barrel fight, blasting the new logo and calling for better leadership.

The leader of the free world has spoken and he's not happy with Cracker Barrel.

Hot on the heels of Cracker Barrel's management admitting they created a mess by chopping beloved Uncle Herschel off its store logo, only to say he's not returning to the company logo, Donald Trump has weighed in and let's just say he's not a happy camper.

From the sound of things, you won't see the presidential motorcade pulling into a Cracker Barrel parking lot for biscuits and gravy.

CRACKER BARREL STATEMENT MEANT TO PUT OUT FIRESTORM ONLY VERIFIES HOW OUT OF TOUCH MANAGEMENT IS

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," President Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump was just getting warmed up. He clearly doesn't want to see the beloved brand stripped of its history and heritage.

"They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today.

"Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!"

The last time we heard from Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino and her woke Rachel Maddow glasses was last week during an appearance on "Good Morning America" where she assured Michael Strahan that customer response to changes had been positive.

The company's stock reacted by tanking nearly 15% the next day.

"People like what we're doing," Masino told Strahan. "Honestly, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."

Will Cracker Barrel reinstate Uncle Herschel on its logo like President Trump is demanding?

Don't bet on it.

In a statement released Monday where management confirms the firestorm it created, the crisis management team brushed aside the idea that Uncle Herschel would be making a return.

"We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family," the crisis PR team wrote.

Julie Masino and her woke team determined the old white guy had to go and that's what's going to save the highway breakfast joint.

Buckle up. Trump might get bored solving peace between Ukraine and Russia and dig into this one.