Cracker Barrel Statement Meant To Put Out Firestorm Only Verifies How Out Of Touch Management Is

The Cracker Barrel crisis management team spent the weekend crafting an emergency statement to stop the bleeding after the company had its Bud Light moment after a logo change and what is best described as a ‘wokening.’

Just days after it entertained a bunch of Brooklyn influencers in New York City at a cringey Cracker Barrel pop-up event that only further infuriated red-blooded Americans who were fuming over a logo change, the crisis management team went to work.

In a statement released Monday, Cracker Barrel acknowledged its marketing team is inept.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices," Monday's statement begins.

"You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be."

You think? If I'm a Cracker Barrel stockholder, heads would roll over a marketing team thought cosplaying as Southerners was a brilliant idea in New York City.

"What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed. That’s the Cracker Barrel you’ll always find.

"The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee."

"We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family.

Hold up, he's not going anywhere? Then why'd you rip him off the logo?

This apology tour is worthless if you're not going to address why Uncle Herschel is worthy of appearing on road signs and inside the country store, but then you remove him from the logo.

As someone on Twitter noted, "Uncle Herschel survived cancel culture, menu cuts, and now branding consultants."

Herschel IS BACK.

Sorta.

CRACKER BARREL THROWS A PATHETIC PARTY FOR TIKTOK INFLUENCERS IN NYC - LOOK!

"We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours. That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart," Cracker Barrel announced.

In other words, if you're sick of TikTok influencers fake caring about the brand, you likely haven't seen anything yet.

Here's a TikTok influencer who claims she didn't know if Cracker Barrel had coffee. These are the people the brand is leaning into.

Good luck with this.