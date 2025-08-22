Cracker Barrel Throws A Pathetic Party For TikTok Influencers In NYC - LOOK!

Cracker Barrel went right to the TikTok playbook as OutKick predicted.

As OutKick predicted this week, Cracker Barrel's next move after destroying its iconic logo would be to lean on TikTokers to say how great the company is.

That's exactly what Cracker Barrel's marketing team did Thursday as it held a pop-up event in New York City's Meatpacking District. Soulless TikTok talent was called in to swoon over the brand while it was being MURDERED on social media.

YELL AT ME — EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

The influencers were lined up at a long table and served food that they were then expected to say was amazing.

ENTER OUTKICK's SWEEPSTAKES FOR FREE TICKETS TO SEE ALABAMA vs. GEORGIA

The marketing playbook: One of the TikTokers says the food was the best he or she has ever eaten, the video goes viral on TikTok, a bunch of Gen Z white women scream about how great said item is and Cracker Barrel's marketing team high-fives each other.

Cracker Barrel's influencers:

Outside of a TikTok influencer named Megan Keaveny, who gave the event a 4 out of 10, the pop-up reviews were, not surprising, overwhelming positive.

Let's see the influencers getting down to some line dancing!

What was the reaction to all this on TikTok from outsiders?

Eh, let's just say Cracker Barrel can't get out of its own way.

"It's certainly something," Adweek commented on a video of the influencers line dancing in front of the new Cracker Barrel logo.

"I'm from NYC and live in ATL... I ain't never had this experience at cracker barrel," wrote another observer.

The TikTok generation wasn't done.

"[M]ore like the sterile barrel. the new aesthetic is so bleak. where is the warmth?? the spirits of our memaws & pepaws are nowhere to be seen. sickening," typed another.

Was this a win for the white women who are running Cracker Barrel?

We report, you decide.

"This doesn’t undo the damage caused by that new woke sign design," concluded yet another TikTok analyst.