Cracker Barrel Made Another Quiet Change, And It'll Make Your Blood Boil

Fresh off a week in which they lost nearly 12% of their market cap, including hundreds of millions of dollars, Cracker Barrel is using Saturday to regroup.

And by that, I mean they're trying to piss us all off even more! EG-NO-RA-MOOSE!

For those who missed it – and I'm not sure how you could have – Cracker Barrel just suffered its worst week … maybe ever? Has to be up there, right? Their woke new CEO decided to change the restaurant's nearly 50-year-old logo, replacing the old man and the barrel with a bunch of block letters.

That's it. Imagine literally every other logo you've seen recently, and that's what Cracker Barrel is now. Just watered-down, minimalist, and boring. There's nothing innately wrong with it, beyond the fact that … there was literally nothing wrong with the original.

But, woke white women with black-rimmed glasses need to make changes, no matter how dumb they are. It's in their DNA. So, this was deemed necessary.

As was, apparently, handing out participation trophies for one of the most sacred games in America:

Cracker Barrel has gone too far this time

I mean, it's just disgusting. It's all so disgusting. Changing the logo? Fine. Whatever. At least y'all didn't put a purple-haired LGBTQUIALMNOP lesbian in a pride rocking chair on the front of every store.

You played it down the middle, and that's fine.

But re-wording the back of the peg game, so idiots don't get offended when they inevitably suck at it? Come on. Sucking at the peg game is as American as apple pie. It's a rite of passage. It's tradition. That game made us all stronger as kids growing up. And it challenges us still to this day.

It created a generation – maybe two – of deep thinkers. Of innovators. Of problem-solvers. And yeah, it called us "just plain dumb" when we left too many tees on the board. And that's because we WERE just plain dumb!

It's the equivalent of giving a kid a spanking, which is something else that's been completely outlawed in 2025.

You don't want to spank your kid? That's fine. But it's absolutely necessary to call them stupid. Lord knows Gen-Zers need to be called stupid. And Cracker Barrel did it beautifully for decades while we all waited for Uncle Herschel's Favorite.

But not anymore, I guess. No more cracker. No more barrel. No more being called out by the peg game for being a moron.

The Pussification of America.