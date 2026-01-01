Cracker Barrel Rings In 2026 With Another Dim-Witted Move That Blew Up In Its Face

Did they arleady forget everything that happened last year?

One of the biggest losers of 2025 was Cracker Barrel. Luckily for the chain restaurant, it's a new year, and surely it learned a lot of lessons from its past gaffes…

…

…Hang on; I'm being told Cracker Barrel already pissed people off, and it's New Year's Day?

Jeez, c'mon, guys…

READ: CRACKER BARREL CEO NEARLY CRIES OVER REBRAND FIRESTORM IN PATHETIC NEW INTERVIEW

All around the country, there are things people eat on New Year's Day for good luck. Where I grew up in Pennsylvania, it was pork and sauerkraut, but in the South, people get their year's worth of luck from black-eyed peas.

In the past, Cracker Barrel would roll out black-eyed peas on New Year's Day, which also served as a nice tip o' the cap to the restaurant's Southern styling.

But this year, folks rolled up to Cracker Barrel, perused the pop-guns, old-timey candy, and DVDs of shows you can watch on MeTV for free, only to sit down for their New Year's Day meal and find that black-eyed peas were MIA.

"We're operating during our usual hours and serving our standard menu on New Year's," Cracker Barrel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Has Cracker Barrel learned nothing from the last 12 months?!?!

As soon as the calendar flipped to 2026, did the restaurant forget that the only thing its customers hate more than anything is change?

The new decor.

The new sign.

The woke peg game.

Everyone hated them all because it messed with a formula that wasn't broken.

For some reason, Cracker Barrel's brass are too dense to realize all they need to do to keep the business going is exactly what they've done for decades: stay the course.

Do that and people will continue to love them and make Cracker Barrel their de facto road trip bathroom stop.

But nope. For some reason, they still think that what people want out of a place known for wall decor that looks like it could give you tetanus and a store full of Depression-era toys is change.

I know it's not "progressive," but not everything needs to be updated. Some things are fine the way they are.

Holy smokes, Bullwinkle (I bought a Rocky and Bullwinkle DVD from Cracker Barrel once), I don't even have a dog in this fight, I just don't like drooling stupidity.

Stop changing things that people like, including their holiday traditions.