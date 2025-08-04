When The Golf Cart Is Rocking Don't Come Knocking, Couple Spotted Getting It On While Golfer Takes Shot Nearby

A couple sets the tone for an afternoon of golf by having sex in a golf cart.

It's about time there was some love on the golf course, don't you think? There are far too many fights taking place these days for this romantic soul.

Slow play this and gimme putts that. Enough is enough. Golf is supposed to be a leisure activity to be enjoyed away from the chaos of everyday life.

It's a chance to get away. An opportunity to hang out with buddies, drink a few cold ones, enjoy nature, all while you ignore your family and responsibilities.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

I know the stuffy country club types aren’t going to be happy with this blatant lack of respect for the game, but these two rocking their golf cart on the cart path get it.

Did they know others were able to see them? It would be crazy to think otherwise. They were right next to the course. They went for it anyway, because that's what leaders do.

Comment section had plenty to say about these two rocking their golf cart in plain sight

They were setting an example for everyone else out there. Yes, they're playing slow. But there will be no fighting on this course on this day. These two were about love and golf.

That's how you set the tone for an afternoon of golf and a comment section full of humor. Golf is all in the hips, or so I've heard.

I've done some driving and played some putt-putt in my day, but I don’t have the patience, not yet anyway, to attempt a round.

But we're not here for all that. What does the comment section have to say about our golf course entertainers? It turns out, quite a bit:

This is what every 50-60 year old who tips the cart girl $20 thinks is going to happen

"that could be us but you got a headache"

Your wife said "thats disgusting" when you hoped bringing her along would equate to something similar

There’s allot going on in this video…. Nature at its best!!

So do they have to include those strokes on their score card?? Just wondering

Hole in one, hole in one, hole in one, hole in one

Looks like he’s playing the back 9

actually, that was a good swing... under the circumstances

God forbid a couple being in love

At first I was like oh deer but then I was like OH DEAR

19th hole?

I thought we were looking at the deer.

A whole new meaning to "piping it down the fairway"

My guy pulled up with the 3 wood

Bro if the deer isn’t bothered why are you ?

Playing through

legend has it ... buddy score his best 18

Little blue pill emergency

That’s why you have that little towel clipped to your bag

Has anyone else witnessed anything like that on a golf course? A rocking golf cart? A deer? Let me know. I want to hear about it sean.joseph@outkick.com.