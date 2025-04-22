Golf Course Threatens To Expose Couple Using Its Parking Lot For Their 'Secret Affair'

A California golf course is trying its best to promote a family atmosphere. A couple allegedly engaging in a "secret affair" in its parking lot is putting those efforts in jeopardy.

The folks running Skylinks at Buchanan Fields aren’t about to sit around and let that happen. Fighting on a golf course is one thing, but they can’t have the parking lot turned into a place where affairs go down.

They're tired of the couple in question's weekly morning meetings next to their recycling dumpster and have issued a warning on social media threatening to expose them.

Stop the parking lot romps or the golf course located in Concord, California is going to release the footage. It's as straightforward as it gets.

They even went so far as to include some descriptions of the suspected affair participants. You know, to let the couple know they're serious.

The California golf course threatened to expose the couple's affair if they continued to meet in its parking lot

"To the late 30’s married wife in the black car who’s having a secret affair and with the guy in the smaller silver car who’ve decided to using the back right corner of our Skylinks carpark to meet weekly on the same day at xx.30am next to the workshop and recycling dumpster where you ‘THINK’ no one is watching — PLEASE STOP," the warning states.

"If it happens again — we’ll drop the footage and watch all hell break loose. We’re a Family Golf Course - NOT some Jerry Springer Family destruction zone. Dr Phil would suggest to go home and Have an honest chat with the person who really needs to hear it."

Skylinks, according to Your Central Valley, is a public 9-hole golf course that's been around since 1955. They’re in business for the love of golf, not to serve as a place where affairs take place in their parking lot.

Show some respect for the game.

You might be able to get away with parking lot affairs at a less respectable business. But keep it up here and find out the hard way why you don’t do that at this family-oriented 9-hole golf course.