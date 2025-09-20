Country Singer Blasts 'Moron' Jimmy Kimmel For Backstabbing Move: 'Who's The Moron Now'

Well, go ahead and put Chris Janson in the ‘doesn’t care about Jimmy Kimmel getting benched' category. Mark him down for it. He's firmly in that camp.

The country singer took to all of his social media accounts this week in the wake of ABC suspending Kimmel to voice his displeasure with the insufferable late-night host.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, Kimmel was apparently a huge prick to Janson AFTER he appeared on his stupid little show, mocking him for appearing in a segment on … Fox & Friends!

Yes! That's us! Kimmel, shockingly, didn't like that Janson appeared in the segment, so he turned around and … ad-libbed … one of Janson's songs to his audience.

"I played this d-bags show in LA a while back, it was fine," Janson said in the caption on his TikTok. "Later on, I played in NYC on ‘Fox & Friends’ singing ‘Good Vibes’… it was then that he decided to make fun of me for doing it. Jimmy Kimmel, you got exactly what you deserve. Who’s the moron now?"

Who's the moron now, Jimmy?!

Amazing. God, Kimmel is (was?) such a prick. And, furthermore, he just isn't (wasn't?) funny. That's the biggest problem here. Watch that bit. Did you laugh? Did you even think about laughing? He's just not funny.

Apparently, I'm not alone in this thinking, given Jimmy's ratings have been in the toilet for years now, and he was costing ABC and Disney a boatload of money.

Combine that with his comments – lies – about Charlie Kirk's murderer, and the fact that both Nexstar and Sinclair refused to air his show on their affiliates, and it's relatively obvious why he got benched, right?

I know the Libs are shouting about free speech right now. I've never thought this was a free speech issue. Jimmy lied, and reportedly refused to correct it. Hell, reports now say not only was he not going to correct his lie, he was set to HAMMER Trump and MAGA further on Wednesday's show.

The guy is a douche, as Chris Janson so delicately said. He always has been, and, clearly, always will be.

Who's the moron now, Jimbo!?