Costco Is Selling A $999 Chicken Coop That Might Be One Of The Dumbest Purchases Your Wife Will Want To Make

Here we go again with my favorite members' only big box store selling more crap that Stanley-suckin', SUV-driving, suburban travel ball moms don't need.

It was brought to my attention today that Costco is selling a $1,000 chicken coop so these TikTok-scrolling, Ozempic fiends can go into the egg business which just might be the most ridiculous thing Costco has ever done to siphon money from these knee-deep in debt middle classers who try to pretend to be loaded.

Two weeks ago, Costco pissed me off by selling a piece of junk above-ground pool that suburbanites will destroy and have weeds growing around in six months. Before the pool, I learned that Costco is selling a piece of junk plastic shed that will last about two years before it melts in these suburban yards with no trees. These suburbanites will load up the sheds with a bunch of crap that they don't need.

And don't get me started on the $1,700 backyard party cabana that looks like a shed, but an adult is supposed to get inside this heat box and serve drinks on a blazing hot summer night. Talk about one of the dumbest offerings in Costco history.

Now comes the overpriced chicken coop that all these TikTok-watching, anti-depressant-taking suburban moms think is all cute and how farming is in their future.

This behavior out of my favorite store has to stop.

Do you know what Costco is doing by selling all this crap? They're cluttering American yards with shit people don't need, don't know how to get rid of and can't afford. There are mainstream news reports out there that say 59% of Americans in 2025 "don't have enough savings to cover an unexpected $1,000 emergency expense."

59%!

"We are essentially a paycheck-to-paycheck nation," Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick said back in January. "Fewer Americans have the equivalent of a financial safety net to cover inevitable unexpected expenses, despite low unemployment and steady growth. This is one of the consequences of elevated prices stemming from inflation, the impacts of which are still being felt."

I don't have concrete evidence to prove it, but it doesn't take an economics degree to determine that many Costco shoppers who are buying chicken coops are buying them on credit to save money on the price of eggs. Why is this pure craziness? Because 1 in 4 Americans can't afford to pay their credit card bills, a recent study found.

Does it make economic sense to raise chickens in a suburban backyard to save a few bucks at the grocery store?

I'm glad you asked because TV stations are now starting to ask the same thing as suburbanites think they're going to get rich by raising hens. NBC 10 in Philadelphia recently talked to a woman who got sucked into the hen world.

"Despite the surging egg prices, Taylor told NBC10 Responds that owning chickens is still ultimately more expensive than normal trips to the grocery store," the station reported.

How much more does it cost to raise the chickens to lay eggs than just going and buying eggs?

"A lot more," the woman noted.

Over on TikTok, chicken experts are doing their best to talk people out of this purchase.

"People who do this doesn’t realize that it will cost them $5 an egg at the end. Issues with roaches, rats, mice, mites, smell and not to mention increased risk of them contracting avian flu," one person wrote.

Based on current egg prices, consumers could buy around 3,100 eggs right now for $1,000, which is the price to buy the coop at Costco.

That's 258 cartons of eggs. NPR (I used them for all the Libs who want a fair and balanced report) says the average American consumes 23 cartons of eggs per year. That comes out to about 92 cartons of eggs for a family of four with two teen boys.

Based on this math, it would take a family nearly THREE YEARS to consume $1,000 in eggs.

Folks, we have to use our brains at Costco and refuse to get sucked into the trap laid by the keeping up with the Suburban Joneses mentality — YOU DO NOT NEED TO RAISE CHICKENS!

This is why I fight this fight with Costco and write these posts.

I don't want suburbia trashed with this crap Costco is pumping into the neighborhoods. People need to be reminded that life will go on if they don't have the cute chicken coop. Debt is crippling and will continue to cripple Americans until they figure out that TikTok is actually a huge trap meant to suck every last penny out of their bank accounts.

What I'm doing is a service to this country. Someone has to stand up when their favorite store behaves like this. It's my duty to speak up.