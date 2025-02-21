Costco's New $1,700 Plastic Party Cabana Is Getting Roasted On TikTok

Coming soon to a suburban backyard near you: The shittiest-looking mass-produced party cabana the Internet has ever laid eyes on.

Over on TikTok, shoppers are roasting the $1,700 cabana storage shed where Instagram Sabrinas and Kates are supposed to suck down margs while gossiping about all the latest news in the neighborhood.

The eight-foot by seven-foot storage shed does include two plastic barstools for those of you who want to take your backyard drinking experience to the next level. You also get two side windows, a door and the fold-down garage door bar setup.

Put this bad boy in the yard of your new $800,000 3-bedroom, 2-bath and your wife Hannah will feel like she's been transported to Nashville when she was in Music City for her sorority sister Hayley's bachelorette party.

TikTok shoppers aren't sold on the Costco party cabana

"That should be like $500 tops," one critic chimed in this week.

"Costs $50 to make," another critic fired back.

The problem, according to most of the TikTok analysts, is that they say heat is going to render this party cabana useless.

"As soon as the sun hits it you definitely won't be able to open the window.cant even do it now. shelves looked like they won't hold a feather," TikToker Smiffy added.

"Yeah bought one had a screw break which is made of plastic too and the whole thing collapsed,"

a guy named Trav noted.

ChatGPT says you can build one of these party cabanas yourself for $1,500 on the low-end

Of course you can dial back your own party cabana or go a little more expensive.

From the brain of ChatGPT:

Estimated Costs Breakdown:

Framing Lumber (2x4s, Plywood, OSB, etc.) – $500 - $1,200

– $500 - $1,200 Garage Door (Standard 6’ or 7’ Wide, Roll-up or Swing-out) – $500 - $1,500

– $500 - $1,500 Roofing (Shingles or Metal) – $300 - $800

– $300 - $800 Siding (Vinyl, Wood, or Metal Panels) – $400 - $1,000

– $400 - $1,000 Flooring (Wood Decking, Concrete, or Pavers) – $200 - $800

– $200 - $800 Windows & Ventilation – $100 - $500

– $100 - $500 Doors (If Adding a Side Door) – $150 - $500

– $150 - $500 Insulation (If Needed for Comfort) – $200 - $600

– $200 - $600 Paint/Stain & Finishing Touches – $100 - $500

Guys, get on YouTube, find someone who has a video to build your own and keep this piece of plastic junk off your property. You're better than this $1,700 plastic bin that's going to be laying out for the trash guys in a couple of years.

Be smart out there this weekend when you go shopping. Stand your ground.