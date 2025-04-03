Costco's $1,500 Plastic Shed Meant To Impress Instagram Moms Gets Roasted

Costco, what are you doing?

Just weeks after the big box store superfans destroyed the company for selling a mass-produced $1,700 plastic party cabana that looked incredibly cheap, fans are now destroying their favorite store for its new $1,500 plastic shed that's just as big of an eyesore.

Now, I can hear the Sam's Club fans like OutKick's Zach Dean rambling on and on about how you never seen cheap plastic sheds at their stores. That's #fakenews. Sam's Club is selling just as big of piles of junk, or bigger piles of junk, than Costco and all of this needs to stop.

Here's the problem folks: You're buying too much s--t! You're piling up too much s--t!

And when the sun bakes these s--t sheds, you're going to have a pile of junk storing your piles of s--t. It needs to stop. The buck stops with Costco.

TikTok Costco shoppers are not happy with the sheds the company is pushing on suburban Instagram moms who can picture pots of petunias sitting next to their new purchase

Guys, don't fall for this trap. YOU DO NOT NEED THAT SHED IN YOUR YARD. Put your foot down and take a stand for once. Grow a spine.

If your two-car garage can't store your stuff along the sides, then you made a bad home purchase. Go to Lowe's, Home Depot, or Menards and build shelves along the sides of your garage. I have two 8-foot-long shelves that are wide enough for totes. I have two other shelving units that I bought at Menards.

If our family can't figure it out with that storage, we need to sell something. I have a table saw sitting on four legs that needs to go. I'm not ripping boards like five years ago when I was finishing the basement.

Once you buy the shed, you'll just buy more s--t and Costco shoppers know it.

"Look like it's worth $600-$800 probably last 3 yrs until it warps & fades NO THANKS ! I'd rather live for free underneath the freeway," one observer noted on TikTok.

"I thought this was cool at first but when I walked out and slid the door closed it was so cheap," a shopper named Tammy chimed in.

Guys, if you're in a desperate situation, go DIY.

"Materials would be less than 500 and it would take you two days at best with a YouTube video," another person suggests.

This is the other piece of plastic junk Costco is selling

ChatGPT suggests a DIY backyard 10' X 7' shed

Materials List

Foundation (Optional Concrete Slab or Wood Base)

Gravel – 1-2 cubic yards (for drainage under foundation)

Concrete mix – If using a concrete slab, about 10-12 bags (80 lbs each)

Pressure-treated 4x4 posts – (4) for skids (if using a wood base)

Pressure-treated 2x6 boards – (6) for the perimeter frame

Plywood sheets (3/4") – (4) for the flooring

Framing (Walls and Roof)

2x4 boards (8 feet long) – (40) for wall framing

2x4 boards (10 feet long) – (10) for roof framing

2x6 boards (10 feet long) – (6) for roof rafters

Plywood sheathing (1/2") – (10) sheets for walls and roof

Exterior Siding and Trim

T1-11 Plywood Siding Panels (4'x8') – (5-6) sheets

1x4 boards – (8) for trim around doors and windows

Roofing

Roofing felt (tar paper) – 1 roll

Asphalt shingles or metal panels – Enough to cover about 80 square feet

Drip edge (aluminum or steel) – (4) 10-foot pieces

Roofing nails – 1 box

Doors and Windows

Prehung double doors (or build with 2x4 and plywood)

Hinges (heavy-duty) – (3-4)

Latch or lockset

Window (optional) – Small shed window kit

Fasteners and Hardware

3" screws – 5 lbs box

2" screws – 3 lbs box

Nails (framing, roofing, and finishing) – Various sizes

Corner brackets – (8) for extra stability

Paint or Stain (Optional)

Exterior paint or wood stain – 1-2 gallons

Primer – 1 gallon (if painting)

Tools Needed

Circular saw

Power drill

Tape measure

Level

Hammer

Nail gun (optional)

Ladder

Chalk line

Square

Safety gear (gloves, goggles)

What's the cost of this build? ChatGPT says it will be just a little bit north of that pile of junk you're about to buy from Costco.

Total Estimated Cost (Materials + Labor): Approximately $1,776 to $2,723

Take my advice. Don't junk up your yard. Your wife will have your ass emptying it out about every two years and it's just going to get really frustrating.

I love Costco, but it needs to be said: Just Say No®.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com