Costco Needs To Stop Selling Crap Like This Above Ground Pool That Losers Will Have Rotting In Their Yards

Great, just what suburbia needed, more crap from Costco to junk up the neighborhood, like this above-ground pool that will be a pile of junk in no time.

Those of you who've been following my previous Costco posts know that I'm on a crusade against the backyard crap that Costco is pumping into backyards at an alarming rate. The $1,700 party cabana they're selling is a square plastic box that will burn up after about two summers in the sun.

Then, there's the $1,500 plastic shed that will break after one spring of heavy winds.

Now comes this equally disturbing $560 above-ground swimming pool that cheap-ass dads will buy to keep their kids happy while junking up their yards. Then, in another year, this thing will be worthless.

Don't take my word for it.

Just ask those who've been sucked into the Costco vortex.

"Wasted money those pools don't last," a guy named Aaron commented on TikTok. "DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY… we had this. It did not survive two years. The solar heater isn’t good does literally nothing. when Popl was filled with water, it looked like it was expanding to the side," wrote another disgusted shopper.

The comments just kept coming.

"The motor can’t handle the water capacity and you’ll have a dirty pool for weeks , had to return mine," a Costco shopper replied.

Shall I go on? Yes, I should because this is the only way Costco will stop selling this crap. America needs to be shamed to stop buying this stuff from my favorite big box retailer. STOP JUNKING UP YOUR YARDS!

"bad quality, I purchased it last summer. bad pump, and pool cover doesn't fit," wrote another.

And another.

"That pump is way too small for that pool. I bought this set up last year and the pump did not clean the water. Was a mess," a guy who goes by GoingApeShit_TeamSavage typed.

Costco & dumb suburbanites are destroying backyards

Don't fall for the YouTube videos from people who are trying to make advertising dollars by saying how great their Costco above-ground pool is. Read the comments. Don't fall for this trap.

Buy a pass to the local pool. Go swim at a lake. Stop thinking you need to have all the amenities in your yard. Invest in patio furniture, shade and have an electrician come out and run new outlets for a patio TV. ChatGPT estimates it would cost between $300 and $1,500 for a licensed electrician to come out and run power outlets for a TV.

Hang the TV, get a comfortable patio chair set ($700 will get you a very nice set of two chairs and a table right now at Costco) and start living a classy life.

STOP BUYING THESE PIECES OF JUNK THAT END UP SITTING THERE ROTTING WHEN YOU GET TIRED OF THE MAINTENANCE.

"Bought this pool. Used it for one season, then gave up. It was hard to keep clean. I even got a bigger filter. Was still able to return complete 4 years later - full refund," a guy named Nicholas