The Costco 'Boom' Guys Seem To Be Running Out Of Viral Steam

Even Jimmy Fallon may be tired of the "Boom."

Earlier this week, father and son viral ‘Boom Meter’ and Costco Guys AJ and Big Justice appeared on The Tonight Show to talk about their new-found popularity that has led to brand deals, commercials and even father AJ wrestling in an upcoming AEW match.

But just like Hawk Tuah, some are starting to get tired of the two, who have quickly gone from funny to annoying to downright cringe and, on Monday night, Fallon couldn't even dare to pretend to care.

THE ‘BOOM’ GUYS ARE FIZZLING OUT

‘CostCo guys’ A.J. Befumo and his son Big Justice started becoming popular as they would review CostCo items and determine if they were a "Boom" or a "Doom." They've since started reviewing a number of products - many paid endorsements that I've previously written has destroyed their credibility, while also dropping a song that many of you reading this know because your kids are singing it.

"We bring the boom to you, that's what we do…"

Yeah, it's a headache. That's why Fallon's reaction is all the more hilarious, because you can literally see him questioning his life and "where it all went wrong" while speaking with A.J., Big Justice and their TikTok friend ‘The Rizzler.’

Throughout the entire interview segment, Fallon essentially has absolute disdain for the family.

Although I'm not the biggest Fallon fan, there is something pure and genuine when you see the host not even pretending to buy into something that he knows is just a quick and pointless trend.

The question is - will others follow?