Content Star Sophie Rain Steps Up & Offers To Help Those Who Have Been Affected By Government Shutdown

The government shutdown looks like it is coming to an end, and while the political stunt negatively affected millions of Americans, it's not fair to say that nothing was gained.

We did learn about stepping up in a time of need. Not from politicians willing to play games by holding the government hostage. Not from the late-night hosts unhappy to see the shutdown come to an end either.

We learned about stepping up from the campaign "Strippers Against Shutdowns," which offered free lap dances to unpaid and furloughed government workers and from influencer Sophie Rain, who couldn’t sit on the sideline any longer.

She saw the American people in need and put the millions upon millions that she's earned from her OnlyFans content to work. What an inspiration.

Sophie didn't point fingers. She didn't make it about herself. She was stepping up for those affected by the shutdown. She's been there herself and knows what it's like.

The 21-year-old used to live off food stamps before grinding her way to a multimillion-dollar empire. She's one of the success stories, and she wanted to give out money to help those who were impacted by the SNAP funding being paused.

When Politicians Play Games, Sophie Rain Pays for Groceries

On Sunday, Sophie announced that she would be paying for peoples' groceries throughout the week. She wrote, in part, along with her video message, "if you or anyone you know needs assistance this week please drop any payment method below."

Sophie wanted to help out those in need, and she wanted to lead. She hoped her stepping up and helping out would inspire other influencers to do the same.

These efforts by a young influencer shouldn’t be forgotten. She wasn’t taking the opportunity to preach about any causes or pick sides. She simply wanted to help.

It's a win that does give a small amount of hope for the future. It's not all me, me, me.

There are some, even among those who have been blessed with enormous success, who are also thinking of others. Credit to Sophie Rain for shining some light on that.