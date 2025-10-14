Famous Strip Club Makes Government Employees R-Rated Offer During Shutdown

A famous Las Vegas strip club is extending a helpful hand to government employees in need during the shutdown.

The government is currently shut down, and it's unclear when it's going to reopen. That means government employees are furloughed or are forced to work without pay.

Now, they will get back pay, but for the time being, there won't be payment during the shutdown. As someone who lives in the Washington, D.C. area, I can tell you people aren't happy at all. Many businesses in the area are offering specials, and that now extends all the way to Vegas.

Las Vegas strip club makes offer to government employees during shutdown.

Crazy Horse 3, one of the most famous strip clubs in the country, announced Tuesday morning that it's launching a "Strippers Against Shutdowns" campaign. Now, this is the kind of action we need to see in order to get this country rolling again.

The club is offering a free lap dance to unpaid and furloughed government workers. People must present a valid government-issued ID in order to get the offer, according to the release.

"Las Vegas has always been about taking care of people who work hard, and right now, a lot of our instrumental federal employees who keep this country running are feeling the impact of politics putting paychecks on pause. We wanted to find a fun, uniquely Vegas way to show support and remind everyone that a little entertainment can go a long way, even in hard times," owner Nando Sostilio said in the release.

It's in our darkest times when we see people brought together. The shutdown, while not the most serious event ever, is not fun for people waiting to get paid.

Well, Crazy Horse 3 is here to help if you're into that kind of thing. As I've said before, I'm not a strip club guy at all. Has zero appeal for me, but different strokes for different folks.

If you're going to drown your sorrows, a Las Vegas strip after hitting the tables for a few hours with the boys might not be the worst idea I've ever heard. There's certainly a lot less appealing options.

Also, is it just me or is this government shutdown not really getting as much attention as previous ones? Seems like nobody is really talking about it in the media at a very high level. Other than those directly impacted, it seems like there's not much attention being paid. At least Crazy Horse 3 is keeping its eye on the ball. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.