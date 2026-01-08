Chilling 911 Calls From Greg Biffle Plane Crash Paint Terrifying Picture

Biffle, 55, was much more than a NASCR champion.

The initial 911 call from the Greg Biffle plane crash late last month have been released, and they paint a chaotic scene – as you'd expect.

Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and their two children died Dec. 18 when their private plane crashed shortly after takeoff in North Carolina. The former NASCAR Cup Series legend was 55.

The plane, a Cessna C550 business jet owned by Biffle, reportedly took off and immediately tried to turn around and land, but crashed on the runway. There have been no further updates from the NTSB, although an investigation is still ongoing.

A witness told local media that the plane was flying "way too low" before it crashed. Officials later confirmed the plane crashed around 10:15 a.m. on the "east end" of the runway.

Earlier this week, five frantic 911 calls, mere minutes after the crash, were released:

Greg Biffle was much more than a NASCAR champion

Officials released five 911 calls from the crash. You can hear all of them in that 16-minute video. Perhaps the most chilling is the one from a civilian on a golf course, who tells dispatch a plane just crashed into the tree line, and there was a "huge explosion."

"Pretty good-sized fireball," another caller said. "Whoever was on the plane, probably did not make it."

"And you think it's obvious that no one is alive," the dispatcher responded.

"Yeah. There's no way they could've survived it."

Another call came in from an airport worker who said he was standing "200 yards away" from the crash, while one caller said there were "at least two pilots and at least four passengers on board."

Biffle raced in the Cup Series from 2003-16, winning 19 times over 13 seasons – including six times in 2005. His notable wins include the 2005 Southern 500, and the 2003 Pepsi 400 at Daytona.

He won the Xfinity Series championship in 2002, and the Truck Series title in 2000, making him the first driver to win a title in both series.

Biffle finished in the top-10 in points six times, and was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers a few years back.

In recent years, Biffle made his mark, ironically, in the sky, where he made headlines in 2023 for using his own helicopter to rescue people stranded in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.