Wild Video Shows NASCAR Legend Saving A Stranded Carolina Man After Mirror Gets Helicopter's Attention

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle continues to do what the White House won't in the wake of Hurricane Helene: save lives.

NASCAR legend Greg Biffle is currently flying a helicopter around the mountains of North Carolina and literally saving folks left stranded from last week's hurricane.

That's not hyperbole. That's not shtick. It's not a bit for pageviews. The Biff is doing the Lord's work, while the rest of us sit here and wonder who the hell is running this country.

Oh, you don't believe me? Think I'm being some right-wing nut who's just attacking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Well, do you see them choppering around the mountains, performing search and rescue missions with a mirror?

Greg Biffle is doing what the White House won't

I mean, my goodness. What a scene. What a story unfolding in the Carolinas right now. You wouldn't know about it because the insufferable mainstream media won't talk about it because it doesn't fit their narrative, but whatever.

That's why people like Greg Biffle exist – to open our eyes and help us reflect.

Anyway, Biffle – who won 19 races over 16 Cup seasons – has been flying around Carolina all week, desperately searching for any and all survivors from Helene.

Some folks, like the woke moderators at CBS, like to use a deadly hurricane to push climate change propaganda, while others – like Greg – get off their asses and save lives. Choose your fighter, folks. Seems easy to me.

Love Greg Biffle. Fun fact: my first race I ever covered at Daytona (or anywhere) was Biffle's final Firecracker 400. He somehow STARTED on the pole, which shows you how insane he is. He was 46. What an icon.

Anyway, good for Biffle and the Hendrick/Gibbs duo for getting their asses outta bed and doing something for the folks of Carolina.

We've got people stranded all over the place in those areas, and Biffle just casually fired up the chopper and started scanning mountain tops for survivors.

Legend. Take notes, 1600 Penn.