Greg Biffle's Wife Sent Her Mom A Chilling Three-Word Text Minutes Before Their Plane Crashed

Greg Biffle's wife, Cristina, sent an ominous text message to her mother mere minutes before her plane crashed Thursday in North Carolina.

Cristina, along with NASCAR great Greg Biffle and their two kids, died in a fiery crash on the runway of the Statesville Regional Airport around 10:15 Thursday morning.

The family was flying in their own private jet, which, according to witnesses, was flying "way too low" as it attempted to return to the airport after taking off minutes prior.

Biffle, 55, was a NASCAR legend. He won 19 times over 13 seasons. He won two championships at the Truck and Xfinity level. The Biffles were also great humanitarians off the track, especially in the wake of Hurricane Helene in 2023.

It was a huge loss. It is a huge loss. And while it's still too early to know what happened, Cristina Biffle apparently knew something was wrong mere minutes before the flight went down.

"We're in trouble," Cristina said in a text to her mother, Cathy, according to People.

New footage of Greg Biffle's plane crash

Terrible. It's literally my worst nightmare. I joke all the time about taking the train or going on road trips instead of flying, and this is why. I just hate flying. The entire experience is awful, but, also, these things happen. Not often, but they do.

In NASCAR's case, they seem to happen more. That's not me being hyperbolic, either. NASCAR has a bad history with aviation.

Alan Kulwicki famously died in a plane crash following his championship-winning season in 1993, and Davey Allison was killed in a helicopter crash a few months later.

In Oct. 2004, a plane owned by Hendrick Motorsports crashed in Virginia. All 10 people on board were killed, including team president John Hendrick, his daughters, general manager Jeff Turner, chief engine builder Randy Dorton, Ricky Hendrick (Rick Hendrick’s son), and the flight crew.

In 2019, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a fiery plane crash, but everyone walked away.

The Biffles plane going down on Thursday is, unfortunately, just the latest incident.

An investigation is underway, and it'll likely be months before we hear what truly happened aboard that flight. However, new – and graphic – footage of the crash was released late Thursday.

"We're devastated. We're brokenhearted," Cathy later told People. "To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family. And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone."

Just awful.