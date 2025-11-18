Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Sends A Blunt Message To NFL Over Its Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is sounding off on the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show — and she’s not sugarcoating her opinion.

Without naming names, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt doesn't sound like a fan of Bad Bunny performing during halftime of Super Bowl LX.

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox's "Will Cain Show," Hunt took aim at the NFL's Super Bowl halftime performer selection process and threw her support behind the alternative halftime show from Turning Point USA.

Saying she respects Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA co-founder, Charlie Kirk, for "creating a halftime show for America," the beauty queen daughter of Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt noted that young women and young men "need someone to look up to," during a halftime show.

READ: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reportedly Dating Former SMU Player & Son Of Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback

Meanwhile, in February, the NFL will trot out Bad Bunny, who had a problem with ICE outside his shows before Roger Goodell and halftime show talent selector Jay-Z came calling.

Gracie Hunt, 26, believes there are foundational values the league should follow when it picks performers.

"When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first," Hunt told Cain of her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs. "That football is the attraction and that it didn’t need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base.

READ: Christian Daddy Yankee NFL Show At Spain Halftime Contrasts Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

"The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities, so I think that whoever they select going forward for the halftime show needs to reflect those values more closely. So, I respect Erika."

Which performers would be a perfect fit? Gracie would like to see Jason Aldean or Taylor Swift take the stage. A country singer hasn't headlined the halftime show since Shania Twain in 2003. Before Twain, you have to go back to 1994 to find more country singers. That year, Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and The Judds took the stage in Atlanta.

Gracie Hunt is excited for a religious ‘revival’ in the U.S.

Hunt, who is known to share Bible verses with her Instagram followers before Chiefs games, told Cain that there is a clear movement within Gen Z and it's a religious movement.

"They are hungry for a deeper ‘why.’ They are hungry for Jesus. November is global Bible month, and Bible sales are up," she explained.

"And I’m just seeing this massive resurgence in young women, in young men, across college campuses getting baptized, sharing the Gospel and wanting to leave this world a better place."