Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reportedly Dating Former SMU Player & Son Of Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback

Could this be the power couple that runs the NFL franchise in K.C. one day?

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt evidently has a thing for former college quarterbacks.

After dropping a conversation starter for folks in Kansas City in early April with a hint at a new boyfriend who could wind up with a piece of a billion-dollar NFL franchise one day, it's been reported that he's a former SMU quarterback with ties to the Chiefs.

That's right: SMU and Chiefs ties. Several members of the Hunt family attended SMU, including Gracie; her brother, Knobel; her sister, Ava, who is currently a cheerleader at the university; and her dad, Clark.

Several outlets, including WFAA, report that Gracie's new boyfriend is Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Derek played for SMU from 2018 to 2021. He was listed as a quarterback but served as the Mustangs' primary place-holder on kicks. He transferred to Long Island University in 2022.

Prior to Gracie posting a series of pictures last week that showed a good look at her new boyfriend and sent the sleuths scrambling to find out his identity, the two were spotted together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in late April.

Gracie Hunt and Derek Green could be the face of the Kansas City Chiefs one day

Now this is an interesting addition to the storyline and to the exit of her ex, former college QB turned real estate broker Cody Keith. What went wrong? We may never know.

What we do know is that the owner's suite has to be happy with the heiress' latest relationship developments. There's the future of an NFL franchise on the line after all.

You can’t trust that in the hands of just anyone. Gracie is now in the early stages of a relationship with deep Kansas City Chiefs ties. Not to mention the SMU connection.

There's a new power couple in Kansas City. A power couple that very well could end up with the reins of the Chiefs in their hands one day.