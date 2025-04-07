Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Seems To Have A New Boyfriend

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt cooked up an offseason storyline in Kansas City by uploading an image that indicates she might have a new boyfriend.

Why is that big news? Because this guy, if things work out, could end up owning a piece of a billion-dollar franchise founded by Gracie's grandfather, Lamar Hunt. For Chiefs fans, this stuff matters. They want to know who could be making decisions that could ultimately affect their own lives like 35-40 years from now when Gracie figures to gain a piece of the franchise from her parents. Her dad, Clark, is 60.

"After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place…all along there was some invisible string [heart emoji]," the smitten heiress wrote on Instagram Story over the weekend.

What happened to Gracie Hunt's old boyfriend?

Internet observers say the mystery man in Gracie's new photo IS NOT Cody Keith, a former quarterback turned real estate broker. What happened to Keith?

It's unclear, but US Weekly reported last week that Cody failed to include Hunt in a March Instagram photo highlights package, which is apparently a huge breakup sign in the heiress world. "There was a little bit of work, a little bit of play, but most importantly, spectacular memories were made!" Cody wrote will not mentioning Gracie Hunt.

A further investigation by the gossip bulldogs at US Weekly resulted in confirmation that Gracie has deleted any mention of Cody from her own Instagram.

What's on the line for a guy who dates Gracie Hunt and maybe ends up marrying her?

Forbes values the Chiefs franchise at $4.85 billion, but that's not all you're marrying into here.

Gracie's father is chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, FC Dallas and is chairman of Hunt Sports Group, which has an estimated net worth of nearly $25 billion. Clark's net worth is reportedly in the $1.6 billion range.

Gracie has a younger sister and brother. You can do the math.

Imagine being the guy who steals Gracie's heart, gets to enjoy a killer suite at Arrowhead, the private planes and all the fruits that come along with dating an NFL heiress.

Save the, ‘This isn’t a story' emails. This is 100% a story.

This new guy could change the trajectory of the NFL. That's a story.