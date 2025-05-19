CBS's Jenny Dell Goes Cowgirl, Maggie Sajak Slips Into A Tiny Black Dress & MSNBC Plays Dumb About Biden

We also have Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark and Wyndham Clark nearly committed a murder over the weekend with his driver.

Final Monday before a three-day weekend? I mean, who has it better than us as we dive head-first into the penultimate week of May?

Nobody. Not the Canadians (especially in Toronto – go Cats!). Certainly not the Europeans. This is why everyone envies America, boys and girls. For weeks like this.

A couple solid days of grinding, and then BAM – we launch summer with Memorial Day weekend. Busch Light Apples – had my first yesterday! – disgustingly hot weather, grilling, the beach, the boobs. It's all coming together, folks. Let's start this week with a BANG.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we go cowgirl with CBS's Jenny Dell, and see where it takes us.

What else? I've got a loaded weekend of #content to get to. Then, we'll check in with Maggie Sajak AND insufferable Angel Reese, and maybe end the day by unloading on the Dems for this disgusting Joe Biden situation.

Cancer sucks. I don't want anyone to get cancer. I hope Joe lives to be 100. But the fact that his health was THIS bad over the past few years, and we were all called "conspiracy theorists" for calling it out time and time again, should infuriate every single American.

We can see the plan now, and it's revolting. These people are truly the worst.

OK, enough of that. Grab you a Bapple and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Solid start for Angel/Caitlin Year 2

Look, I could've started in a million different places today. I really wanted to continue my above rant about the Dems covering up Joe's decline, but I need to toe the line a bit … at least at first.

The muckity-mucks never make it all the way to the end of class! That's where we really push the envelope.

Anyway, I'll go ahead and start with Angel Reese and Cailtin Clark … and the entire, woke, insufferable, miserable, race-baiting WNBA.

First off – I love the Angel stuff from Saturday. Can't stand Angel Reese because I think she's an entitled brat who, frankly, isn't that good at basketball. But, I do love that she's fully embraced the villain role. It's the only reason to watch the WNBA.

Now, I still won't watch – mainly because there are literally 4,000 things I'd rather do with my life on a Saturday afternoon – but still. This is good theater:'

Now, a couple things …

1. This is like when Manny Ramirez instigated the famous 2003 ALCS Game 3 fight with Roger Clemens at Fenway. Angel was looking for a reason, and she saw a slight opening. So did Manny.

Remember this?

I love Manny. That was BS. Come on.

2. The best part of this whole ordeal? The fact that Angel literally shoved the shit out of someone to get the rebound in the first place.

I mean, what are we doing here?

Hilarious. God, the WNBA is hilariously bad.

Which brings me to No. 3: I am so sick and tired of the WNBA launching a racism investigation every four seconds.

God. We get it. Enough already. It's so intolerable:

What a weekend of #content!

Nobody knows what was said. I'm not sure we ever will. I feel like we get 14 of these stories every single year out of the WNBA.

Obviously, yelling slurs at anyone is ridiculous. Duh. We all know this. But do we really need the WNBA launching a public investigation every single time, just so the world knows they're on the case?

If they really had concrete evidence – and maybe they do? – then why don't you just find that fan(s) and ban them for life? Do it, move on, and have that be the end of it.

But now we're releasing statements out the ass because someone may or may not have said something nasty at the game? Really? It's just exhausting – all of it.

OK, let's get to the #content because I'm wound the hell up today and need a breather. Big weekend at Quail Hollow!

Joe & Maggie

I had to leave some gems on the cutting room floor today. That's never happened! Good work, all. Solid start to the back-half of May.

Couple thoughts …

1. The club-throw? Elite, but also, I can't stand Wyndham Clark. Absolute LAUNCH job, though. Respect.

2. Scottie pulling the dad move? God, I've done that 100 times already today. At one point, I just gave my 8-month-old a Rogue can and prayed he wouldn't find a way inside. He didn't!

3. 16 Sundays till we're back. Hold on, boys and girls. Stretch run coming up. Stay strong.

4. Welcome back, Amanda Vance! We found her first years ago as "FAU Amanda." Now she's an internet star. Just hope she remembers her roots.

They grow up so fast!

And finally, No. 5: The tweet about CNN's death clock on Trump? Funny, but also true. So true. And, frankly, so sad.

It's all sad, really, on multiple levels. Let's use that as a jumping off point for today's rapid-fire portion:

Yes, Joe. YES. You can interrupt the doctor a thousand times, and you're still gonna get the same damn answer.

How mainstream media heads like Morning Joe can sit there and act SHOCKED when they're told what we've been telling them for YEARS now is truly baffling. It's so dishonest, and so shameful.

Here's what I think …

I think the cancer thing has been going on for years now. I think the Dems knew it was getting worse last year. I think they were willing to push Biden back into office in 2024, then announce it, and then insert Kamala Harris into his spot.

I think his disastrous debate performance blew the whole thing up, and then had to pivot to Plan B. Obviously, it didn't work.

I think Jake Tapper's book is about to expose a ton, and they leaked this news as "brand-new information" to deflect everything.

I also think it's sad. I don't want Joe Biden to have cancer. I don't want anyone to have cancer. I hope he beats the shit out of it.

And I also hope every single American is outraged today over the constant lies from the left. They are so, sooooo insufferable. It's disgusting.

Whew. What a rant! That's why you stay till the final bell, boys and girls.

Well, that and Maggie Sajak, of course.

Take us into the week, Jenny Dell!

That's our girl! No lies when it comes to Maggie. No cover-ups. No BS. No secrets. Just some damn good #content for Wheel of Fortune.

Choose your fighter.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Giddy-up, Jenny Dell!

See you Wednesday.

