CBS White House Reporter Goes Completely Nuts Over Taylor Swift & The Footage Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

Where are we at in society?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. Did you hear?! Of course you did. That's all anyone could talk about Tuesday afternoon. It's most likely all everyone will talk about today, tomorrow and Friday.

Perhaps only the beautiful return of a college football Saturday can save us at this point.

I'm not here to hate on Taylor Swift and Travis, though. Seriously. It's cool. It's fine. Big Rs are the party of marriage, so it would be silly for me to hate on a happy couple entering into the biggest commitment of their lives. Will the big day be bigger than the Royal Wedding? For sure. Will I watch? No shot.

But, I'm still happy for them nonetheless.

And while I won't mock them today, I will certainly take shots at other folks. Like CBS White House correspondent Olivia Rinaldi (no relation to Tom, thank God), who was caught on camera acting like a 14-year-old over the big news.

Hard to believe, but this is NOT AI:

These people really do exist, don't they?

Oh my. Oh no. Oh no, no, noooooo. This can't be real! I had to double and triple-check it. I cannot believe people like this actually exist. It's stunning.

Not surprising, but stunning.

Imagine, for a second, having THAT reaction to really anything in life, much less the news of another couple … getting engaged? Holy cow. And this is the chick who's covering Donald Trump? Can't imagine why CBS is in the shitter!

I'm not sure if there's anything in my own life that would cause this sort of reaction. Maybe the Dolphins winning a Super Bowl? Winning the lottery? Neither will happen, but the second one surely feels like a safer bet at this point.

There are videos of reactions just like this all over the internet, too. People really saw the Taylor Swift post and instantly turned into absolute weirdos.

"I feel like Paul Revere right now."

What? What does that even mean? This chick is NUTS. They're all nuts. All the Swifties are nuts.

And I'm not blaming Taylor Swift, either. This isn't on her. She seems relatively normal at this point. I've softened my stance on her quite a bit since last season. She and Travis used to annoy the piss out of me. At this point, I'm numb to it.

She seems fine. He's insufferable, for sure, but I'm not sure if he's good enough anymore to warrant the hate. So, they're both fine. I don't love ‘em, but I don’t despise 'em, either.

Not yet, at least. Give it a month. Give me a few Chiefs primetime games, and I'll be right back to hating them.

For now, I'll just focus on the other insufferable adults in the world.