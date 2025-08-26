What Taylor Swift's Engagement To Travis Kelce Means To A Swiftie: Interview With A Swiftie

"I screamed so loud that it scared my dogs. I started jumping up and down like a little girl. I immediately started blasting Love Story."

What does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement mean to Swifties? Why are you cheering, smiling, shaking, and even crying?

To better understand what the news means to them, we decided to get into the mind of a Swiftie. While we had many to choose from, there is no one more hardcore than Ashley Moir.

Moir is the president of Ashley Moir Media, Bret Baier’s staunch defender and former producer, a life-long tortured Commanders fan, and one of the most passionate Swifties on the planet.

Burack: What does the news mean to Hardcore Swifties, like you?

Moir: This is the announcement that us Swifties have been waiting for! While we love her music, what we’ve always truly wanted was for Taylor to be happy. We’ve watched her go through very public breakups and heartaches for the last 15 years. I was thrilled when she started dating Travis Kelce because he’s so different from all the men she’s previously dated. In some ways, Taylor is like a big sister to a lot of us. We’ve always wanted what’s best for her, and that’s clearly Travis.

Burack: How did you react to the engagement news?

Moir: I screamed so loud that it scared my dogs. I started jumping up and down like a little girl. I immediately started blasting Love Story.

And I may or may not have cried.

Burack: What should be Taylor and Travis' wedding song?

Moir: It’s not Taylor’s style to play one of her songs at her own wedding. If I could pick one for her, it would be "At Last" by Etta James. She finally found the man of her dreams, and the lyrics would be perfect. "At last my love has come along, my lonely days are over, and life is like a song."

Burack: What do you say to the Taylor Haters, saying, "Who cares she is getting married? She sucks."

Moir: Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But with all due respect, they’re wrong. The Eras Tour was the highest-grossing tour in history. That doesn’t happen for just any artist. You may not like her music, or you may disagree with her politically, but you can’t deny that she’s insanely talented.

Burack: When did you first realize you were a Swiftie?

Moir: I’ve been a fan since the early days. But I realized I was a true Swiftie when she released Red TV with the vault tracks. I listened to that album over and over. After that, I couldn’t wait for the next big announcements out of Taylor Nation. I went to the Eras Tour twice. My office is basically a shrine to Taylor Swift. I made the top 2 percent of Taylor Swift listeners on Spotify last year. And I’m not ashamed of any of this.

Burack: Who should be Taylor's maid of honor?

Moir: Abigail Anderson, no question about it. That’s her childhood best friend. Taylor has written about her in her songs. They’re still close to this day. She’s not an A-list celeb. She’s been with Taylor through thick and thin.

Burack: Ashley, what's your message to the OutKick readers?

Moir: Ladies, never settle.