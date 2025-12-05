Carrie Underwood Shows America How She Keeps Her Butt In Shape, Puking Cowboys Fan & CNN Is Color Blind!

The Libs let us get here … AGAIN! They really let us get to the first Friday of December. To championship weekend in college football. To another Sunday of NFL games.

While they were too busy hiding all the Somalians so Trump wouldn't find them, we kept our heads down and kept quiet. And now? Now, we're here. And they're cooked. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Carrie Underwood teaches America how to tone our legs just in time for the holiday season.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Tim Walz is having a tough time at home this week, the insufferable Minneapolis mayor suffered through the most virtue-signaling meal of all time, and did this University of Buffalo player have money on last weekend's game?

I'm not saying he did, of course. I would never do that. Back off, Fox Legal! I'm just simply asking the question. You'll see.

Grab you whatever you'd like on National Bartender's Day, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Speaking of disgusting bar food …

Let's spin the wheel today and start with … a class newbie! Welcome to the table, Jacob Frey!

That's right. The insufferable Minneapolis Mayor pops his Nightcaps cherry today because he truly outdid himself last night. And that's saying a lot, given the bar was already set extremely high:

What a THROWBACK! Remember that moment? Remember that summer? The Summer of George Floyd. Didn't quite hit the same as The Summer of George, but whatever. We get what we get.

This lunatic mayor, who once SOBBED at the casket of George Floyd, somehow outdid himself last night in the name of #inclusivity.

And by that, I mean he absolutely POWERED through a Somali dinner and held back his puke in order to stick it to Donald Trump.

What a warrior:

What a week of #content!

Just incredible.

This Jacob Frey is just next-level insufferable. All the Dems are full of crap. Literally all of them. I say it all the time. But this gaslighter is maybe at the top of the food chain.

I've told you for YEARS now that the Libs don't care about anything they claim to care about. They don't. Same with the Hollywood virtue-signalers. It's all nonsense. They just say things to seem cool and hip and progressive. But they don't care.

Jacob Frey is PEAK bullshitter, clearly. Again, he CRIED at the casket of George Floyd back in 2020. And now, he's stuffing his face with something he obviously wants NOTHING to do with, just to … what?

Stick it to Trump? Does he think this is going to stop ICE? Tom Homan's just gonna watch this and say, ‘You know what? We can’t go in there. It's too risky?'

Don't think so, pal. Force that food down your gullet all you want. An order is an order.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a LOADED week. Last night's big game bats leadoff!

Angry Tim, nothing to see here, reader mail & Carrie!

What a week. What a solid start to December. We're rolling right now. I can feel it in my bones. This is going to be a strong month.

Couple thoughts …

1. That's the blackest white guy I have ever seen. Impressive work from CNN.

2. That M&M's commercial is right up there with the old Corona ads for all-time Christmas commercials.

3. Speaking of things I haven't thought about since the early 2000s … Hilary Duff is still HERE, baby!

4. CBS pulls RUSSELL WILSON for the guest spot this week, and we counter with Jameis Winston? That's the most lopsided fight I have ever seen.

5. It's been over a DECADE since Malaysia flight 370 went missing? That's insane. We were on our spring break baseball trip when it happened. I was a SENIOR in college. You could get lost in an internet wormhole with these conspiracies. Trust me, I've done it.

6. You know how I knew George Pickens was going to pull that shit last night? Because I put US currency on him. I parlayed Pickens/Gibbs anytime TDs. Naturally, Pickens was clearly throwing the game.

Speaking of … final rapid-fire of the week!

I mean, that's grounds for immediate jail time. Prison. I want the FBI on his doorstep before DINNER tonight. Now, I don't know why that video surfaced and went viral last night. No clue. It happened last weekend.

Regardless of the reason, I'm gonna need an explanation, and even then … I'm not sure I'm buying it. This, by the way, would 100000% be a game I had money on. THAT's how bad of a gambler I am.

Next? Quick check of the mail, because you guys have thoughts on how to fix the college football playoff.

From Chris B:

Make it 16 like Division I-AA. That's right, I'm keeping it old school and they seem to be getting it right year after year.

Get rid of the conference championship games as they do more harm than good with the way things are set up now. The 16 have this week off and start the playoffs next week. First two rounds on campus to keep costs down for fans. Plus, it's fun to see SEC teams possibly play in the snow.

Thanks, Chris! Feel like this is probably the route the NCAA is going the year after next. It makes the most sense. However, teams Nos. 17, 18, & 19 will inevitably be pissed about being "snubbed" in this scenario, and we'll be right back here. Oh well.

You have to draw the line somewhere. I reckon. We're patriots. If you want participation trophies, Lib 101 is right down the hall!

Finally … let's check in with Tim Walz on the way out!

Incredible. Just incredible.

You know what they say? If you want people to stop doing something, start being really pissed about it! That usually does the trick.

God, what an amazing time we live in right now when it comes to politics. Soak it all in, boys and girls. We ain't never getting #content like this again for as long as we live. Cherish it. We've only got three years left.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good work, everyone. First weekend of December is here. Don't waste a second of it.

Take us home, Carrie Underwood.

