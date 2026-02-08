Cardi B Gets A Little Too Handsy With A Robot And Pays The Price

Regardless of who's at fault here, this is just a weird situation all around.

I tried to warn you about artificial intelligence.

I had a bad feeling these robots would start getting too smart for their own good and would slowly take over the world.

But I never in a million years thought they would begin to mimic human emotions so accurately.

Former stripper and current New England Patriots fan, Cardi B, found this out the hard way when a humanoid robot mimicked the most basic emotion of them all: being horny.

That's right, Cardi B decided to try out a few of her old "dance moves" on a random robot on the street, and Mr. Roboto might have gotten a little too worked up for his own good.

Ah, the old "fall on top of her" move! The oldest trick in the book.

To be honest, though, after watching the clip a few more times, I'm starting to question who's more in the wrong here.

Cardi B was getting a little too handsy with that robot, and I don't know if there are any laws against sexually harassing an android, but this might be a landmark case whenever that does happen.

What is even going on here, anyway?

Why is Cardi B's first move after walking out of a hotel lobby and seeing an AI robot to practice her old strip tease routine on it?

She's lucky that robot didn't get even more violent with her.

Many of the fine folks on X are siding with artificial intelligence on this one, proving that Cardi B is so unlikable even her own species will take the other side in a dispute.

And, judging by the siding of the building that Cardi B emerges from at the beginning of this video, all of this takes place in San Francisco, which checks out given the hellish dystopia that place has turned into.

If this is any harbinger of things to come from Sunday night's Super Bowl – happening in nearby Santa Clara – then I pray for everyone keeping their eye on The Big Game.

We could be in for one hell of a train wreck.