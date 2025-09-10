Cardi B Wisely Wants More Kids So That One Of Them Keeps Her Out Of A Home & Wipes Her Butt

More kids? Cardi B explained why, and it’s not for the reason you might expect

Get your buckets and your mops out, Cardi B has an announcement to make. The mom of three isn’t finished procreating. Yep, she wants more kids, and she has a perfectly good reason for that.

Three kids, perhaps, are enough for some, but not for this 32-year-old rapper.

The real estate on her skin for tattoos of their names is a problem Cardi B is willing to figure out because she's thinking ahead with her desire for more mouths to feed.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

This is a long-term plan and with her numerous significant contributions to society, I'm all ears. Tell me what you have planned out for down the road.

Don't have me support being interested in what she has to say by breaking out the full list of her No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, like Bodak Yellow and I Like It.

And who could forget her masterpiece WAP? I rest my case.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Forget Sentimental Parenting Goals, Cardi B Wants Insurance For Her Golden Years

So why does Cardi B, one of the great philosophers of our time, want more kids? Surprisingly, it's not all that complicated.

More kids mean better odds that one of them (assuming it's a one-person job) will wipe her butt when she's older. She dropped that knowledge during a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show when she was asked if she was going to have more kids.

Cardi B responded by saying, "Yes, it's like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to like, a home. One of them is gonna wipe my butt. One of them is gonna wipe my butt!"

One can only hope that talk of more children doesn’t run off her boyfriend, New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite the rumors that have floated around out there for months now, the two are still an item.

Aren’t you glad that you grabbed that bucket and mop? This was a touching one from a rapper, mom, NFL WAG, and future old lady not in a home because one of her kids is wiping her butt.