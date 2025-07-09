Everyone Can Relax Now, Stefon Diggs And Cardi B Did Not Break Up

Breakup rumors swirled after the rapper wiped photos of the NFL star from her social media.

True love is alive after all: Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are still dating.

Breakup rumors swirled earlier this week when Cardi wiped her social media clean of all photos and mentions of the New England Patriots wideout. Some fans online speculated that Diggs may have cheated on the GRAMMY-winning rapper. Some even claimed that he dumped Cardi B over the foul odor emitting from her behind, caused by her Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

Yes, that was a real report in the UK's International Business Times.

But alas, the two seem to be doing just fine. On Tuesday, Cardi re-shared an offseason vlog posted by Diggs, that featured the happy couple working out together.

Later, she took to X, writing: "Go to dinner ,go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!"

She followed up that post with: "Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall."

First linked in February, Cardi and Diggs stepped out publicly throughout the spring, but they finally made things Instagram official when they announced their relationship last month.

Since then, the two have been hot and heavy. Diggs missed some of the Patriots' voluntary OTAs in favor of partying on a yacht in Miami with Cardi, dozens of her bikini-clad friends and a bag of unidentified pink powdery substance. Pats head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't thrilled about that one.

And just a couple of weeks ago, Diggs — who just signed a three-year, $63-million deal — rented his rapper girlfriend a castle in France. Just a casual vacation, ya know?

And even though Cardi removed photos of Diggs from her Instagram, a source close to the pair told TMZ on Tuesday they "are not officially broken up."

You hear that, haters? Stefon is still smitten with Cardi — smelly butt and all.