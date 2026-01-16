For some, the idea of an automated robot on wheels delivering DoorDash orders straight to your doorstep sounds like pure utopia.

But for others, just the thought of robots roaming our streets and handling our foods strikes fear into anyone who knows what the phrase "SkyNet has become self aware" means.

Luckily for the latter, AI and robots took a massive L last night at the hands of one of man's greatest inventions: the steam engine. But, more specifically, a train.

A delivery robot found itself stuck on some train tracks in a Florida city late Thursday night, and the resulting collision between our beloved box of scraps and the high-speed rail car would make Thomas The Tank Engine proud.

BOOM! That kind of head-on collision would make Ray Lewis blush.

I know for a fact that this took place in Florida because (aside from the palm trees in the background), that commuter train is the infamous Brightline.

If you live in Florida anywhere southeast of Orlando, you are well aware of the Brightline and its dubious reputation for claiming the lives of several Floridians since its inception in 2018.

I can't put the blame solely on the train, though, as you have to imagine some of the casualties have been the result of some not-so-smart individuals thinking they're tougher than a train going 80 miles per hour, but I digress.

According to the internet, between 2018 and December 2025, a total of 196 deaths have been attributed to the Brightline, which felt high even to someone like me who hears about these things happening all the time.

I suppose we need to start a new counter for robot deaths, though, as that poor little delivery robot barely stood a chance.

The comments were none too kind to the victim, either, showing little to no sympathy for the little bot that couldn't.

Funny, sure. But these guys won't be laughing when AI takes over.

Let it be on the record that I was sympathetic toward the delivery robot. No jokes were made at its expense.

When the rest of you suckers get enslaved by ChatGPT, I'll be sitting pretty because I said "please" and "thank you" to my AI overlords.