Cardi B Rubs Patriots' Playoff Win In ESPN's Face

After ESPN's 'NFL Live' crew unanimously picked the Texans to win, the rapper wasted no time giving them a piece of her mind.

After the New England Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship game, Cardi B took a victory lap.

The rapper is, in case you haven't heard, dating Pats' wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the two had a baby together in the fall. So when New England took down the Texans on Sunday, Cardi made it a point to call out the non-believers who picked Houston to win.

Specifically, the NFL analysts at ESPN.

Ahead of the divisional round game, all five members of the NFL Live panel picked the Texans to come out on top — and with eerily similar score predictions, too. Immediately, they realized they had jinxed Houston and had given New England the most perfect bulletin board material.

Lo and behold, the Pats came away with the victory, thanks largely to a disastrous showing by Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud finished with a whopping four interceptions while completing less than 50% of his throws in Foxborough, going 20-of-47 on his passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

New England QB Drake Maye wasn't really much better. Maye had three touchdown passes but also threw an interception and fumbled the ball four times. Still, the Pats did enough to secure the 28-16 win.

And Cardi B did not forget about the ESPN crew. She hopped on social media right after the game to let them have it.

"What are y’all talking about?! Nothing! Nothing!" Cardi yelled into the camera like a complete lunatic.

She captioned the video on X: "THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation"

Cardi's baby daddy Stefon Diggs had four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in the win.

There's been no shortage of drama in Diggs' camp lately, as the four-time Pro Bowler was accused last month of slapping and choking his personal chef during a dispute over money. Conveniently, his arraignment has been postponed until Feb. 13 — after the Super Bowl.

And the Patriots have to like their chances to get to the big game this year. In Sunday's AFC Championship, they'll take on the top-seeded Denver Broncos, who just lost QB1 Bo Nix to a fluky broken ankle.

So, Jarrett Stidham, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you. You're the only thing standing in the way of the Pats' 10th Super Bowl appearance in 25 years. And probably more obnoxious, screaming videos from Cardi B.

No pressure.