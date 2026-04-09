Canada Has Invented An Acronym So Woke, You'll Need To Be Sitting Down For This

For those who thought we had it bad here in the states, believe me, we have NOTHING on our neighbors to the north.

These Canadians … goodness gracious. They make Kamala Harris sound like Reagan.

For as miserable and woke and insufferable as our Democrat Party is – and trust me, they are – they are small potatoes when you bring Canada into the mix. I just couldn't even imagine living there at this point.

I think you'd have to pay me millions of dollars, and even then, I'm not sure I'd bite. I'd have to think about it.

Anyway, let's head to Canada, where Leah Gazan, a member of Canada's "New Democratic Party," unleashed maybe the most insane acronym in the history of woke acronyms this week.

Strap in:

This is an all-timer from Canada

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. That is an unserious country. That's the only way I can explain it at this point. They're just unserious people. We can't ever – and I mean ever – take them seriously again. Not that we really did before, but it's truly over now.

For those wondering (duh), MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ stands for: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual+ people.

Here, let me say it again, slowly, so you can really understand: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women … Girls … and Two-Spirit … Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender … Queer … Questioning … Intersex and Asexual+.

Holy cow. I mean, you think we have it bad over here at times, and we do. Well, we certainly did from 2020-24. Remember that one time when Nancy Pelosi and others kneeled for eight minutes, all spread 6-feet apart because of COVID, to honor George Floyd? I thought that was bad.

But at least we don't have Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual+ people.

Or, as the kids call it, MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.

Amazing. Two-Spirit, by the way, represents "Indigenous-specific sexual and gender identities that are often overlooked."

I thought it had something to do with ghosts. THAT would've been cool.

Oh well.

What a country.