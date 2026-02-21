Canada Is Running Mental Circles Around The USA Right Now And I'm Disgusted By It

I have a problem with how we (the US of A) are currently acting on the eve of the biggest hockey game in the history of hockey. That's right. I'm dubbing Sunday's USA-Canada Olympic Gold Medal game the biggest hockey game ever.

I don't think I'm out of line by saying that, right? Tensions are HIGH between us and Canada right now. They have been for a year. Feels like this is sort of the grand finale. Winner takes all, in terms of which country does it better.

Trump vs. Carney. Tariffs. 51st state. All that stuff. It will all come to a boiling point Sunday morning.

And, frankly, I'm concerned. I don't love how we're acting right now. While America is bitching and moaning about the early start time (8 a.m.), the Canadians are adapting and adjusting to the adversity.

This is what it looks like to be mentally ready for ANYTHING:

Lock in, America

Look, fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. Canada has already taken an early lead in my book. All I've seen on social media out of the USA is folks whining about the early start time.

"HOW could they do this?!" What a travesty! What are we going to do?!"

I'll tell you what we're not going to do, folks. We're not going to sit here and complain our asses off all day, and then wake up at 7:55 tomorrow morning with a bad attitude. If we do that, we might as well not even bother showing up.

Get up, get out of bed, and start downing Busch Lattes at 7 a.m. Make your first coffee of the day an Irish one. Figure. It. Out.

Babe Ruth famously started his days with steak, four eggs, fried potatoes, an entire pot of coffee AND a glass of whiskey. And guess what? He still managed to go out there and hit tanks off of pitchers who threw 78 MPH and doubled as insurance salesmen during the offseason.

He's a Hall of Famer. There was no excuse. It's called adapting and overcoming. You don't like the 8 a.m. puck drop? Tough nuts. Get to bed, wake up, and start locking it in.

Canada has already preemptively struck first. Instead of whining, they've gone ahead and opened the bars at 6 a.m. Point for Doug Ford.

I doubt Trump makes a similar announcement today, but he shouldn't have to. Figure it out on your own. We're Americans. We pride ourselves on overcoming adversity.

Quit bitching. Start making a plan for the morning. And if you wait until the morning to make that plan, you've already lost.

Lock in.