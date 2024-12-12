Even Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Is Mocking Kamala For Wasting $100,000 On Studio Set

Talk about taking the money and running with it!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper hilariously roasted Vice President Kamala Harris after it was revealed that the former Democratic Presidential nominee dropped $100,000 on a makeshift set for their pre-election interview.

Rather than do the interview at Cooper's Los Angeles studio, Harris's campaign decided to build their own in Washington DC – a costly endeavor for something that Cooper referred to as having "cardboard walls."

Ouch, Alex – maybe Harris intentionally wanted those random microphone cords sprawled all across the floor in the video shots as well as the makeshift "Call Her Daddy" sign to be crooked! Style is in the eye of the beholder… or something. What else do you expect from a lady who prefers to wear pantsuits all the time?

HARRIS WASTED $100K TO BUILD HER OWN CALL HER DADDY INTERVIEW SET

"My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures, so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures [in some random house]," the 30-year-old Cooper recently told The New York Times during a live panel.

"With love to them, it was gorgeous, but it wasn’t that nice," Cooper continued as the audience all chimed in laughing and mocking the Vice President's foolishness.

Although Cooper is having laughs at Harris's expense, let's not pretend that she's a profile in courage here. She, like many other Democrats, would never rip Harris's bonehead blunders should she had actually won the election. It's easy to criticize someone when they've lost and there are no repercussions, which is clearly what Cooper was doing here. And although Cooper proved that she's willing to say anything and do anything so long as she doesn't face backlash, that doens't mean we still can't have some laughs at the utter chaos happening at Harris's expense!

In the days and weeks since the election, we've learned just how much Kamala Harris's campaign wasted and spent frugally for her failed election bid and it hasn't been pretty. Even Democrats are absolutely furious with Harris for blowing through a $1.5 BILLION war chest that resulted in her not winning a single battleground state.

Maybe she should have done Joe Rogan's podcast after all!

DEMOCRATIC DONORS ARE STILL FURIOUS AT HARRIS

To get a feel for just how inept and incompetent Harris was with the Democratic Party's contributions and donations, she ended up spending nearly $500 MILLION on advertising - including wasting $900,000 to have her face up on Las Vegas's Sphere for a day. That turned out to be pointless as Las Vegas ultimately went to Trump anyway. It's unclear what Harris's team thought that the VP's face staring at Vegas residents and tourists was going to do, but it sure as hell didn't bring in the votes.

One of the main issues that may have kept Democratic voters at home, or flip them to supporting Donald Trump, was that the Party ended up staging a near-coup of putting Harris in to replace President Biden after he stepped down from his re-election bid. Rather than go through the Primary process, Harris was just installed as the candidate without the American public having a say whatsoever. Turns out that "anybody" couldn't defeat Donald Trump. The result has been a chaotic in-fighting among Democrats that still goes on today.

"I think this [wasteful spending] disqualifies [Harris] forever," megadonor John Morgan told NewsNation last month. "If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America. "The same thing is going to follow Harris for the rest of her career. She cannot be trusted with the money, and the donors are going to be, like, ‘Where is this money?’"

It appears that Kamala Harris is not only going to not be called Daddy, but also getting any phone calls at all after her historic election blunder!

