And Kamala Thought She Could Fix Economy? Her Campaign Finished In Red With Wasteful Spending | Tomi Lahren

Kamala lost for many reasons, for one, she couldn’t relate to, understand, or acknowledge the struggles of the American people. Struggles created primarily thanks to her administration.

But now that her $1 billion dollar campaign can’t pay its bills and is reportedly defaulting on payments to vendors, now she may finally know how Americans feel at the grocery store and gas pump.

Well, sort of.

American families are going broke paying for everyday essentials and necessary bills.

Kamala’s vibe campaign went broke paying for fame, glitz, and glamor. And uh, still lost.

The numbers really are shocking though.

Remember this Oprah "townhall?"

Nope. Didn’t feel it. Oh, but it did cost the Kamala campaign $1 million dollars. I’m sure Oprah needed the money. After all, like Kamala, she’s just a middle-class gal.

She told us Trump was an existential threat to human life forms and yet, she CHARGED Kamala to boost her campaign. Woofta! I guess saving the human race has a price tag for Oprah and it’s around a million bucks.

Now Oprah is denying she got paid a dime, but that production did not come for free.

Can you imagine how many illegal aliens we could deport with 1 million dollars? How many homeless veterans we could get off the streets? How many hurricane victims we could get back on their feet?

Well, speaking of that, actually…

When folks were literally drowning in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Ya know where Kamala was?

Recording a raunchy sex podcast with Alex Cooper in a replica set that reportedly cost six figures!!!

Kamala’s campaign was entitled to drop whatever they wanted on this kind of crap, but the tone-deafness really is next level.

People were literally drowning and are STILL left with NOTHING in the aftermath and while it was going down Kamala’s team was paying for a replica set for a sex podcast.

I mean…

If the Left is still wondering how Kamala lost… the examples are literally limitless.

The good news is, Donald Trump is such a nice guy, he’s even offered to help Kamala with her bills, bills, bills!

What a guy!

Those are my Final Thoughts.