Social Media Destroys Kamala Harris For Sex Podcast Appearance

People on social media aren't impressed with Kamala Harris appearing on "Call Her Daddy."

The sitting Vice President and Democrat nominee for President taped an interview Tuesday on the popular sex podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, according to Axios. The outlet reported abortion is expected to be the main topic discussed whenever the episode is released.

OutKick's great Bobby Burack has an in-depth breakdown of the situation and what the podcast appearance might mean that you can read here.

Kamala Harris crushed over "Call Her Daddy" appearance.

For those of you unaware of Cooper's content, it has a heavy R-rating at times, especially when she was under the Barstool Sports banner. Below are a few examples that I wouldn't recommend reading with kids in the room:

Those are just four quick hitters. That's the content "Call Her Daddy" viewers are used to hearing, and that's who Kamala Harris decided to film an interview with.

Add in the fact it was filmed while people are dying in North Carolina due to Hurricane Helene, including two babies found holding each other, botched rescue efforts, people fighting to survive with limited or no resources and the optics couldn't be worse.

Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

As you can tell, people aren't happy, and you almost have to wonder if Harris will try to apply pressure to delay the episode's release. The death toll from Hurricane Helene continues to rise, there are never ending stories of people lacking proper resources, the Middle East is on fire and Kamala Harris spent her time on a podcast that features such graphic sex detail that no normal person would be caught listening to it in public. Again, the optics are just brutally bad. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.