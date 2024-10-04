Kamala Harris To Appear On Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast

Last month, allies advised Kamala Harris to participate in podcast interviews to reach younger voters. Harris is going to do that. Next week, she will appear on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

A Harris campaign spokesperson confirmed the news to Axios on Friday afternoon, after rumors of an appearance.

For those not in the know, Call Her Daddy is a sex podcast. It's also really popular. Aside from Joe Rogan, there is not a more popular podcast in the country.

In August, Cooper signed a three-year deal worth $125 million to move the podcast from Spotify to SiriusXM. The show was part of the Barstool Sports network prior to Cooper's deal with Spotify.

She now makes $42 million per year at just 30-years-old.

Does that mean the vice president is going to pull back the curtain on her sex life? That is what most guests do, be it Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, or Ciara. However, the current plan is to discuss reproductive rights.

Still, Cooper could still playfully push Harris on her sex life with Doug Emhoff. That's the point of the show, after all.

Speaking of Emhoff, will Cooper ask Harris about reports that her husband slapped his then-girlfriend in 2012, which he has since denied? Doubtful. Nor do we expect Cooper to challenge Harris on the American government focusing more on Ukraine and housing illegal aliens than the American voters suffer in North Carolina due to Hurricane Helene.

The optics of appearing on a sex podcast while running for president and Americans are suffering is, well, questionable.

That said, the strategy is not without upside. Could Cooper increase voter turnout among her listeners? Undoubtedly, the answer is yes.

And Cooper listeners are in a demographic where voter turnout is still unreliable. Her primary audience is women between the ages of 18 and 40. In 2020, only 50 percent of people ages 18-29 voted in the presidential election. Only 39 percent of voters in that age range showed up in 2016.

Call Her Daddy isn't going to win Kamala the election. But in a toss-up race, every twist and turn matters. (Trump should be viewed as the favorite, as of publication.)

It'd be nice to see Trump counter with an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. Unfortunately, the former president may have burned that bridge when he called upon UFC fans to boo Rogan because the podcaster said he liked RFK Jr.

SiriusXM did not respond to a request for comment from OutKick.

As for Willie Brown, it would be in Alex's wheelhouse…