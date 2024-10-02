Doug Emhoff Doesn't Sound Like 'The Modern Woman's Dream Man'

In August, the Washington Post labeled Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff "the modern woman's dream man."

"Doug Emhoff has been called many things in recent years: ‘Second Gentleman.' ‘Goofy dad.’ ‘Crappy Jew.’ But perhaps his most appropriate title: ‘Progressive Sex Symbol,'" the piece states.

Is that so?

MSNBC host Jen Psaki agrees. On Sunday, Biden's former press secretary credited Emhoff for reshaping "the perception of masculinity" during an interview with the Second Gentleman.

What a thing to say about a guy who impregnated his child’s nanny during his first marriage. And a guy who allegedly slapped his former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Emhoff struck his then-girlfriend in the face after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France for flirting with another man.

The sources, three friends of the woman, say Emhoff slapped her "in the face so hard she spun around," according to the report.

"One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault," details the report.

"DailyMail.com is not naming the woman, who is a successful New York attorney, but will refer to her by the pseudonym 'Jane'."

The Harris campaign has not commented on the report.

Major news publications have lionized Emhoff for months, portraying him as a self-assured gentleman who willingly takes a backseat to his wife's work-life ambitions.

Maybe he is.

But Emhoff is not the role model and "face of modern masculinity" that he is portrayed as.

By all accounts, he sounds like the exact type of man who modern women would scoff at. Politics aside, not many women sign up for a cheating beta male who allegedly slaps his partners in public.

Kamala really knows how to pick them. That statement also applies to the "knucklehead" who she chose as her running mate.

"Doug Emhoff is a modern-day sex symbol," the Washington Post added in the August puff piece.

Hmm.

Sex symbol, huh?

We reckon the left-wing media doesn't want to get into a battle over the looks of the two candidates' spouses. Even if Dougie is your type, well, you get the point.