Bill Belichick Looks As Miserable As You'd Expect At Jordon Hudson's Adult Cheerleading Recital

I do a lot of pretty mundane, boring, mind-numbing tasks every week. I'm a father of two. One is one. The other is four. We're not exactly going out and tearing it up every day.

We go to the park. On walks. To the grandparents' house, occasionally. To the mall arcade a few weeks ago (that one was actually pretty sick).

My point is, my life ain't what it was 10 years ago, and I'm good with that. I love it. I thrive in it. But, I can also admit it's pretty boring at the moment when it comes to extracurricular activities.

But none of it – and I mean NONE of it – compares to what Bill Belichick sat through this week as a 73-year-old grown adult. I truly cannot imagine a worse hell than sitting through an adult cheerleading competition as your 24-year-od girlfriend tries to relive the glory days.

I get it, but also … my God:

What a week to prepare for Duke!

Holy cow. It's painful to watch – and I'm talking about both Bill AND the recital itself. Just pure pain. Bill looks so miserable, as he should. Has ANYONE in the history of time been spotted looking cheery at a cheerleading competition? Of course not.

We can all lie to our kids and tell them how much we enjoy it – and I'm sure I will one day, gladly – but we're all miserable in the moment. Bill would literally rather be anywhere else in the world.

But he's trapped in some ratty gym with 20 other people, all being put through the same torture of watching 25-year-olds try to relive the glory days. And for what reason? That's what I want to know.

WHY is JordOn Hudson doing this? She's got it all at this point.

Rich boyfriend. Fame. Notoriety. By all accounts, some pretty solid real estate holdings (if not shady). She's the First Lady of Chapel Hill. Why is she putting Bill through this?

Again, I get it. She's hot. She's 24. Bill's 73. Rumor has it that 73-year-old dudes do unspeakable things for their 24-year-old, totally legit girlfriends. Bill wants to keep his home life good, and that means sitting his ass down for a cheerleading tournament on a random Tuesday in November instead of diving into Duke film for Saturday's showdown.

It's called making sacrifices, losers. Maybe you should all try it some day!