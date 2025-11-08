Jordon Hudson Dusts Off Her Old Cheerleader Outfit To Help Push North Carolina, Bill Belichick To A Win

Big day of college football. Huge. Second Saturday of November, boys and girls. This is where the games start to really count.

Sure, half the league gets into the playoffs now because of the new format (roughly), but whatever. You want a ticket to the dance? Better win the games down the stretch. We had our first College Football Playoff rankings come out this week. When that happens, you know the tournament's near.

Time to put up, or shut up. Unless, of course, you're Bill Belichick and North Carolina (3-5). Those sad saps just want to put together something called a "winning streak." Please, for the love of God, give Bill and the Boys back-to-back wins. They haven't done that since Sept. 13.

September 13th! That's nearly two months without back-to-back wins! This is a Hall of Fame coach, folks. He deserves better. So does his lovely girlfriend, JordOn Hudson. She didn't sign up for this. She signed up to win football games.

In that vein, she's doing her part today as the Tar Heels gear up for a showdown with Stanford:

North Carolina has all the tools for a big win today

That's our girl! This is how you win football games in November. This is how you string together 'dubs and make a playoff (bowl game) push. You go back to basics. You run the damn ball, as they say.

JordOn Hudson is going back to basics here. She's dancing with the partner she came with. She's a cheerleader at heart, and the UNC faithful need her now more than ever.

She hasn't given up on the season. If North Carolina can win out, they're destined for some obscure bowl game. Maybe the Taxslayer Bowl? The Poptart Bowl? Who knows, but Bill – and JordOn – will sign up for anything at this point.

The haters are out in full force right now when it comes to Bill and JordOn. They have been all year. But they have a chance to right the ship today, next week, and the rest of the month.

Strap in. It's time to GO.