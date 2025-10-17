Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Caught On Hot Mic Talking Major Trash, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

A truly stunning video of Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson has hit the web.

The UNC Tar Heels head coach has been an absolute disaster in his first year with the team. North Carolina is an embarrassing 2-3 and has been outscored 120-33 in those three losses.

Word started circulating last week that Belichick might be on his way out the door. That hasn't happened yet, but there's one person constantly involved with the drama and headlines:

Jordon!

Pablo Torre releases wild video of Jordon Hudson on a hot mic.

Pablo Torre, who has been doing some incredible journalism on the topic, released a video Friday morning of Hudson and Belichick that needs to be seen to be believed.

The behind the scenes footage is from Belichick's now defunct "COACH" podcast with Matt Patricia. In the video, Hudson can be seen clearly attempting to call the shots, including dictating graphics for the show, and then things took a turn.

Believing they couldn't be heard, Hudson and Belichick were both picked up on hot mics appearing to trash people involved with the production.

Presented without further comment. Get yourself a beer and enjoy.

Reactions immediately exploded on X.

I'm in a legit state of shock after watching this video. Jordon Hudson lecturing Bill Belichick on football is one of the most absurd things I've ever seen in my life.

Imagine winning six Super Bowls as a head coach with the Patriots and being reduced to this. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

"Is that red zone specific conceptually?"

Go ahead and put that quote in the Smithsonian. Jordon talks like she's an expert, but every time she opens her mouth, she seemingly proves she's not. Also, don't get me started on the Photoshop remarks. Utterly outrageous from start to finish.

I know Bill Burr has become a bit of a loon these days, but this stand-up bit seems incredibly relevant in response to this video.

UNC is already a trainwreck, and it seems like it will only continue to get worse and worse. At this point, it might be time to send in SEAL Team 6 to rescue Bill. I'm not sure there are any other options after seeing this behind-the-scenes footage of the dynamics. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.