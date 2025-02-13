Bill Belichick And Jordon Hudson Have Reportedly Discussed Marriage

Love took a hit on Thursday when news broke that Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco called it quits. They even pulled the unfollow on each other on Instagram, which lets you know it's real.

But before the ink could even dry on that soured relationship, love was back. We have Bill Belichick and his cheerleader girlfriend Jordon Hudson to thank for that.

Right after the 20-something's strong Super Bowl performance and her "Meetiversary" with the coaching legend, comes news that the two have discussed marriage.

If that doesn’t warm your heart, nothing will. Bill and Jordon "have definitely discussed marriage." That's what sources are telling Page Six.

It's not only been discussed, it could happen. Although if they did decide to take that next step and tie the knot, "they would definitely get a prenup."

Obviously. Bill can't chance the relationship falling apart and him losing his memorabilia or God forbid any of his Super Bowl rings. That can’t happen, not that it would.

Bill Belichick

Unlike Manziel and Canseco, who were never meant to last, Belichick and Hudson have a seasoned, mature love. They're not young, wild, and free anymore.

Their love isn't supposed to burn bright then quickly fade away. They came together four years ago when they first met over lengthy philosophical lectures.

This wasn’t a Johnny Football coming together with the model daughter of a former MLB player-type deal. This was fate on an airplane.

It's beautiful when you think about it. Along those lines is the fact that there's no pressure to pop the question headed Bill's way. He can take his time.

The source told Page Six, "Jordon hasn’t put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right."

If these two aren’t calling all the shots on the Chapel Hill campus as coach and First Lady by the time the season rolls round, I'd be shocked. They're a force.

Now we wait. Is Bill going to add another ring to his collection? Don't be shocked if he does.