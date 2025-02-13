Johnny Manziel's Love Life Hit With Brutal Update: DETAILS

Love might officially be going down the drain in America.

Johnny Manziel, the legendary Texas A&M Heisman winner, and model Josie Canseco have broken up after less than a year of being together, according to TMZ.

Say it isn't so! Not America's purest power couple. What is the point in believing in love if Johnny Football can't even find true happiness with the daughter of a former MLB player? To make it cut even deeper, they hit each other with the classic move of unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco split.

The good news for the pair is it sounds like they didn't end on harsh terms, which is at least a silver lining.

"We're told Josie ended things with Johnny recently ... but the two sides still have a lot of love for each other and there's no bad blood whatsoever," TMZ reported.

As for what might have motivated the split, TMZ says the former Browns QB "was a great boyfriend" but had some "work" to do on "himself."

That's not a stretch for anyone to believe who watched the Netflix documentary on his rise and fall. I wouldn't say he came off looking great in it at all.

The good news for Johnny is that he'll always be welcomed as a hero in College Station no matter what else happens in life.

He left the Aggies with a Heisman Trophy and one of their most electric seasons in program history. The former dual-threat QB racked up 9,989 combined rushing and passing yards and a staggering 93 total touchdowns.

Those are legendary numbers.

Well, Johnny, onto the next one! You can't stay down and out for long.