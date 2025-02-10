Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Dominated The Super Bowl News Cycle, Seal Memes & Peyton's Mower

I never thought the 2024 NFL season would end with Kenny Pickett taking the final snap & Nick Sirriani would take a Gatorade bath with 3:00 left in the 4th quarter

Quick Super Bowl thoughts and then I'm moving on because you guys are Super Bowl'd out:

Someone correct me if I'm off here. Jay-Z picks Kendrick Lamar to perform at halftime so he can sing a diss track at Drake, who is being (allegedly) targeted with lyrics claiming the guy is a pedo, but Lamar left out the lyric from his Super Bowl performance, but him just singing the song is the "final nail in Drake's coffin." Is that right? Meanwhile, we know what Jay-Z has been accused of in the Diddy case.

You'll never guess who picks the Super Bowl halftime performances. Jay-Z!

Remember, I told you Saturday or Sunday, I'm losing track, that the halftime performance booking was turned over to Jay-Z by the NFL as a way to keep BLM activists quiet and happy. It was one of Goodell's DEI plays coming out of 2020.

That means we get a rapper rapping about shit that 99% of America has no idea about and a rapper with not one mainstream song that suburbia knows. Of course, Cool Twitter told white middle-aged America to shut its trap and enjoy this Pulitzer Prize winner rapping about shit that we couldn't decipher even if closed captioning was on.

Here's my prediction: The NFL will wrestle control of halftime back, and you'll get some bright, upbeat bubblegum pop performance next year in Santa Clara. We're pivoting out of the dark BLM days that the Libs brought us. Jay-Z and his frauds are at the tail end of their run. The brands are already pivoting. They know the shift from the BLM days is already here.

As for the game, what more needs to be said? My kids went to bed at 30-6 or whatever it was and they woke up asking me if they missed anything. Nope, you're good, boys.

The Seal commercial will stick in my head. Mountain Dew had a winner with that one.

Did Jimmy Johnson announce his retirement during the pregame show? I'm still a little confused on what we learned with that segment. Jimmy was in tears and sure sounded like a guy who was working his final Super Bowl pregame.

There was one more leftover BLM message from the NFL: Women can beat men at flag football while wearing Nike gear. And, of course, it was a black female beating a white man named "Brad" so that there was a race play involved. I'm telling you right now, this is a war the NFL will pivot out of fast. It's coming. I know the league is still filled with DEI warriors, but this shit just isn't going to play in the mainstream. Watch how bad the NFL gets destroyed over this messaging.This stuff was all produced when Kamala Harris was running the country while Biden was napping.



I didn't have the Superdome crowd singing "Take me home, country roads" on my Super Bowl bingo card. That was interesting.

I'd never seen so many penalties during field goals. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott deserved multiple beers after what he had to endure in that blowout.

How do I know society is pivoting? This was the scene last night in downtown Philly after the Super Bowl. Someone seems to have gotten the message that it's time to stop letting the scumbags ruin the city.

— Indy Daryl wants to know which one of you is into Kendrick Lamar:

A couple of thoughts:

- Kendrick Lamar is incredibly talented

- I realized today, I have never listened to an entire song by him

- as I’ve never listened to a full song, I am not sure I understood any of the lyrics.

- the choreography was really good

- is anyone in the SC community a Lamar aficionado? If so, what should I start listening to if I wanted to appreciate his greatness?



Other thoughts:

- can a D line win the MVP?

- somehow, as a Broncos fan, I believed the entire game that the chiefs would come back and win…. (There is 1:48 left and the Chiefs just scored again….)

— John in SD says:

Glad I didn’t watch any of what happened in New Orleans last night. Took the kids out to dinner and a movie while the wife relaxed at home. No "regrats"!



Caught some of the WM tournament this weekend, always entertaining.



I realize you had to watch for the content part, just glad I didn’t have to.

— Anonymous writes:

Hey, Joe — I’ll offer an alternative hell: We’re at a gathering with some friends and their friends, and nobody has the bad taste to tell our host that he’s hard of hearing. Oy, what a headache even before the WTF halftime show.

— Brad S.'s kids have the day off:

In a cool twist of events, my kids have the day off school Monday specifically because it's Super Bowl Monday.



Their Catholic school held a fundraiser last fall, and if they raised the allotted amount ($100,000) they got February 10th off!

They crushed it! (Well, at least the moms and dads did!) They raised almost $125,000.



Now, let's see if the same deal holds if the Browns ever make it to there.

— Ken from Shamong, NJ emails:

Many schools in southern NewJersey are having a delayed opening on the morning following the Super Bowl. My initial thought was get those snowflakes out of bed and into school.

But on second thought, considering the pitiful national 8th grade reading and math scores and the percentage of high school graduates who attend college and must take remedial classes before taking a class for credit perhaps it is a good thing.

Maybe they should have the whole day off. Academically it could not be worse than it is now.

— Steve B. in Grand Junction, Colorado had to get up this morning:

Even if I wanted to, a no-show is a no-option for me.

I have to arrive at the Mesa County courthouse for jury duty at 8:15 AM Monday. Screencap legal experts can correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't believe a hangover is an excuse.

This is the one time I thank God my Broncos aren't in the Super Bowl.



Uh oh, Disney is ‘Worried about the high cost of a Disney vacation’

I saw this one cross the timeline this weekend and figured you guys would have an opinion. It's sounding more and more like people are maxed out on credit. No more money for Vegas trips and Disney seems to be caught up in this trend as well.

https://www.wsj.com/business/disney-parks-price-hikes-consumers-0bf4dbd6

Pasta Street in Bari, Italy

— Mike T. writes:

The ladies sell the fresh pasta in front of their apartments, where they make it!

###################

That's it. Let's get the post-NFL season season rolling. Now we take a breath and then comes the Woke All-Star Challenge and March Madness followed by The Masters and garden season.

Go have a great day at work. Give 'em hell.

